Kansas-Georgia lineups, TV, tipoff time, facts and figures

CBE Classic championship: Georgia vs. No. 5 Kansas
WHEN/WHERE: About 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. Game will tip off 30 minutes after 6:30 p.m. CBE consolation game between UAB and George Washington.
TV/RADIO: ESPN2; KCSP (610 AM)
Projected lineups
P No. Georgia Ht. Yr. PPG
F 1 Yante Maten 6-8 Jr. 20.8
F 34 Derek Ogbeide 6-8 So. 7.8
G 00 William Jackson 6-4 So. 3.5
G 3 Juwan Parker 6-4 Jr. 8.8
G 30 J.J. Frazier 5-10 Sr. 18.8
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 15 Carlton Bragg 6-10 So. 10.3
F 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 5.3
G 00 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 22.3
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 14.5
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 14.3
ABOUT GEORGIA (3-1): Georgia is off to a 3-1 start (wins over UNC Asheville, 60-46; Furman, 84-78 George Washington, 81-73; loss at Clemson, 74-64) under eighth-year coach Mark Fox, a native of Garden City, Kan. The Bulldogs have reached postseason competition four times in Fox’s first seven seasons, including a pair of NCAA Tournament bids in 2011 and 2015. Fox spent the 1993-94 season finishing his master’s degree at KU. During his spare time he scouted practices of former KU coach Roy Williams. Fox also worked six seasons as assistant coach to Tom Asbury at Kansas State. Fox’s first head coaching job came at Nevada, where he went 123-43 in five seasons. He is 129-104 in eight seasons at Georgia. Fox is the first coach to lead UGA to three straight 20-win seasons. Senior guard J.J. Frazier recently became UGA’s 47th 1,000-point scorer. Yante Maten and Frazier entered the season as the fifth-best forward-guard scoring duo returning to Division I in 2016-17. Georgia averages 72.2 points per game and allows 67.8.
ABOUT KANSAS (3-1): The Jayhawks are 3-1 after Monday’s 83-63 CBE semifinal win over UAB in the Sprint Center. KU is 3-0 all-time against Georgia. KU won 88-78 in the Great Alaska Shootout on Nov. 25, 1999; 89-79 on Dec. 18, 1993 in Atlanta and 76-65, on Dec. 1, 1992 in Allen Fieldhouse. KU busted out of a three-point shooting slump Monday by making 12 of 27 against the Blazers. Svi Mykhailiuk, who entered 4 of 12 from three, hit four in five tries. Devonté Graham, who entered 3 of 15, hit four in nine attempts. Freshman Josh Jackson is coming off a career-best 22-point performance. KU is trying to become the fourth two-time winner of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic, joining Missouri, Creighton and Texas. The tourney is in its 16th year. KU won the tourney in 2012, beating Saint Louis in the final. Syracuse beat KU in the title game in 2008. KU is 32-6 in the Sprint Center and 217-80 in games played in Kansas City.
