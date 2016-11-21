KU suspends cheerleader, investigating Snapchat photo that mentions KKK, Trump

Kansas Athletics suspended a cheerleader Monday following the discovery of a Snapchat photo that mentioned the KKK.
Associate athletic director Jim Marchiony said KU officials were made aware of Lili Gagin’s social media posting during the men’s basketball team’s 83-63 victory over UAB.
The photo depicted three men in sweaters, each with a “K” representing “Kansas” on their chests. White letters across the photo read “Kkk go trump.”
Marchiony confirmed the three men in the photo also were members of the cheer squad. He said they had not been suspended, and their potential involvement was still being investigated.
KU Athletics released an official statement, referencing a Twitter user who reported the Snapchat photo to the school.
Unacceptable. She is suspended from cheering pending formal investigation. This behavior won't be tolerated. Will be dealt w/ appropriately. pic.twitter.com/8Pe8xw6Ebr— Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) November 22, 2016
“Unacceptable. She is suspended from cheering pending formal investigation. This behavior won’t be tolerated. Will be dealt with appropriately,” the tweet read.
Gagin, who is listed on KU Athletics’ roster page as a sophomore from Grayslake, Illinois, could not be immediately reached for comment. On her own Twitter account, she denied that she had posted the photo.
“I’m appalled that a snapchat was put out on my snapchat and posted to my account,” Gagin tweeted. “I would never (have) done that & I apologize that it happened.”
Marchiony declined further comment, saying KU Athletics’ official statement was posted with its original tweet.
