See KU's $12 million basketball dorm, where players lounge, study and play

McCarthy Hall, which opened in 2015, houses up to 16 Kansas men's basketball players and 17 other students not affiliated with the program. The $12 million building — financed by private donors — sits a few hundred feet to the southeast of Allen Fieldhouse on Naismith Drive in Lawrence.
In addition to helping KU's recruiting, coach Bill Self said the new dorms also were constructed to help security. Visitors are not able to get to the second or third floor of the building without a fingerprint or card, with Self saying he can't even get to that level without someone letting him in.
In addition to the players' rooms, McCarthy Hall contains a half-court basketball facility, media room, multipurpose room, balcony, game room and barbershop.
KU players Devonte' Graham and Landen Lucas took The Star on a tour before the 2016-17 season tipped off.
