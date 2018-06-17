K-State adds to 2018 recruiting class, lands junior college linebacker Cody Fletcher

The Kansas State football team has landed a junior-college linebacker that could help the Wildcats next season.
Cody Fletcher, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound defender from Tyler Junior College in Texas, committed to K-State following a recruiting visit this weekend. A sophomore who led his team with 104 tackles last season, he will transfer to Manhattan this summer and be eligible to play immediately.
He will have three years of eligibility at K-State.
Fletcher planned to remain in junior college for one more season and then try to transfer to a Division I school, but that changed when K-State coaches offered him a scholarship.
Fletcher, originally from Henrietta, Texas, is the second late addition to K-State's 2018 recruiting class. Butler offensive lineman Justin Eichman pledged his services to the Wildcats in early May. K-State came close to adding another 2018 prospect last week in Mill Valley product Lucas Krull, but the tight end chose Florida.
K-State coaches will hope Fletcher can add depth at linebacker next season. The Wildcats lost both starters at the position last season — Trent Tanking and Jayd Kirby — and will likely turn to Elijah Sullivan and Da'Quan Patton as replacements. But the Wildcats could use more bodies in the middle of their defense.
Fletcher could provide some immediate assistance in that area.
Comments