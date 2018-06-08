K-State freshman Shankar wins national title in high jump

K-State finally got on the men's scoreboard at the NCAA national outdoor track and field championships.
It was a freshman who got it done — with an individual national title.
Tejaswin Shankar won the high jump in Eugene, Ore., on Friday night with a leap of 7 feet, 4 1/4 inches (2.24 meters).
Shankar, who is from New Delhi, India, was able to get to the winning height on his third and final leap.
Three others — Alabama sophomore Shelby McEwen, Georgia junior Keenon Laine and Texas Tech senior Trey Culver — were able to complete successful leaps at 7-3, but none could match the Wildcats' Shankar at 7-4 1/4.
Shankar's personal best is 7-6, which he achieved at the meet at Texas Tech in April.
Shankar had three tries at 7-6 1/2 on Friday but was not able to execute a successful jump.
He became the fifth freshman to win the national championship in the high jump.
