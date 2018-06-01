K-State Q&A: Basketball recruiting, preseason rankings and morning football games

It's time for another K-State Q&A.
Hopefully you enjoy this one, because I'm on vacation all next week and you will have to wait a while for the next edition. Odds are you will. We've got some fun topics on tap.
Let's get right to them. Thanks as always for your participation.
What is the issue with KSU not having any big time night games recently? The last one I remember was against Baylor a few years ago on a Thursday night I believe.— Austin McKenna (@KSU12046445) May 31, 2018
That's college football today, unfortunately. Every team, K-State included, gave up the right to complain about kickoff times when conference realignment happened and the power leagues began demanding monstrous TV rights deals from networks like ESPN. When those companies started paying hundreds of millions to televise games, they gained the power to dictate kickoff times.
Bill Snyder's favorite kickoff time is 1:10 p.m. But the Wildcats never play in that time slot anymore. Teams that once preferred to play nonconference games at night early in the year when it's hot could do so when national TV wasn't involved. They now have to play those games during the day, because that's what the networks want.
That's why K-State will play Mississippi State at 11 a.m. and Texas-San Antonio at 3 p.m.
ESPN and FOX televise football games every Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and they value every time slot. The 11 a.m. game on ESPN, once considered a throwaway slot, is now treated with more respect, as the network desires a quality game to start immediately after "College Gameday" and get that day's action going with a bang. A great matchup is no longer guaranteed to be shown in prime time.
Oklahoma was a regular victim of that time slot a few years ago. Texas and Maryland opened the season with a morning kick last year. No one is safe. Out West, teams like Washington complain that all their games are at night. In the Big Ten, some schools are mad the league is going to Friday games. Complaining about TV times is now a part of college football.
That's too bad. The Mississippi State game would have been fun at night. Then again, there was a time only the top two or three Big 12 games were televised each week. I can remember fans complaining about that, too, even though they started at better times.
I know basketball recruiting has slowed down a bit, but what are the odds Kevin McCullar chooses K-State? You’d think he would be top priority, but if he goes elsewhere could Towson transfer Zane Martin or freshman Jahbril Price-Noel be options for the last scholarship spot?— K-State Fans (@ksusportsfans) May 31, 2018
At worst, K-State has a one-in-five shot at coveted recruit Kevin McCullar. The four-star guard from San Antonio lists the Wildcats as a finalist, along with Texas Tech, Louisville, Houston and Virginia Tech.
Bruce Weber and Chris Lowery have recruited McCullar hard and seem to have built a solid connection with him. The folks over at 247Sports are currently predicting Texas Tech as the favorite, but I feel like K-State is right there with the Red Raiders.
He plans to visit K-State first on June 10, which could be a good sign.
We will see what happens. He is definitely Plan A on the recruiting front. But if he commits elsewhere, expect K-State to hit the transfer market. Weber wants someone who can help in 2019 more than 2018. Zane Martin seems like a key target on that front if McCullar commits elsewhere.
What do you think K-states chances are of finishing 1st in the BIG 12 next year in basketball?— Cats, Chiefs & Catts (@Brokensky1113) May 31, 2018
Depends on if Kansas can live up to the hype.
CBS Sports and ESPN both rank K-State basketball 12th in their latest preseason polls. But that's only good enough for second in the Big 12. Those same websites rank KU No. 1.
Many have called K-State the conference's biggest threat to KU, and I think that is fair.
But beating KU hasn't exactly been Bruce Weber's forte. He is 2-13 against the Jayhawks and has lost eight straight in the series. The last time K-State shared a Big 12 title (in Weber's first year) it didn't have to beat the Jayhawks. But it might have to next year.
When will we get the entirety of the K-State MBB Non-Con Schedule released? It happened on June 1 last year, but it seems like Bruce is still trying to cement down one more home game. What do you know? What have you heard? Give us information!— scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) May 31, 2018
We should see a complete schedule in the near future.
Last time I spoke with Bruce Weber about this topic, he said the Wildcats were indeed "scrambling" to find an extra home game. No one, it seemed, wanted to come to Bramlage and fill the final home opening on the schedule.
With K-State returning all five starters and most experts predicting it to be a top 25 team next season, Weber said several name teams were willing to play on a neutral court but unwilling to travel to Manhattan. Why? He told me a story about how his staff tried to set up a home-and-home series with a "high-profile team" out West. The team (insiders later told me it was Nevada) was interested, but it flies commercially for all road games and that made a game at Bramlage problematic. It's hard to book an entire team on the small flights into Manhattan. And flying into Kansas City or Wichita and then busing over was deemed too much of a hassle.
Bummer. K-State vs. Nevada (a Sweet 16 team with all of its best players returning) would have been a great game.
K-State tried to play Wichita State at home, but the Shockers said no. I'm told K-State also talked to Mississippi State, Nebraska, Arkansas and a few other regional schools but they couldn't make a game at Bramlage work, either. That is one of the reasons Weber is in favor of the Big 12 striking up a scheduling alliance with the Big East.
With K-State already set to play at Marquette, at Tulsa, at Texas A&M, Vanderbilt at Sprint Center and three games in the Paradise Jam, the Wildcats were wise to insist on adding an extra home game. Unfortunately, it probably won't be against a notable opponent.
Any inside scoop on this summer's @PurpleBlack_TBT roster? Or if they will even play in @thetournament— Robby Hudson (@RobHud3) May 31, 2018
Looks like the roster will be a hodge podge of former K-State players and their friends from other colleges.
Here are the players ring leader Jordan Henriquez mentioned yesterday on Twitter: Martavious Irving, Michael Orris, Marquis Addison, Nick Russell, Moses Morgan, Quinton Chievous, Curtis Kelly, Carl Hall, Thomas Gipson and Henriquez. Shane Southwell might coach.
Hopefully they receive enough votes to make the tournament bracket and play together this summer.
During the NFL draft streak, which Cat turned pro most exceeded your expectations in the NFL and who did you have high expectations for that didn't pan out in the league?— Jimmy Hart (@TheJimmyHart) May 31, 2018
Terence Newman seems like a good selection for biggest over achiever. Yeah, he was a great college player and everyone expected big things out of him in the NFL, but he's still playing today. He will start at cornerback, arguably the most physically demanding position on the field, next season at the age of 40. That is bonkers.
Most disappointing would probably be Arthur Brown. I've said it before and I will say it again, I think he is the best player Bill Snyder has coached since he returned to the sideline in 2009. He was so good at linebacker I used to compare him to a black hole. He tackled everyone who got near him. Nothing espaced his gravitational pull. I thought he could be a Pro Bowler. Kudos to him for remaining in the NFL as long as he has, but he's no Pro Bowler.
You are back in the 80’s as a kid and you are asked to choose your desired toy, which do you choose: He-man, Star Wars, GI Joe (3 3/4) or Transformers????— KSU JEDI (@Bannor95) May 31, 2018
Transformers ... No question!
I used to love those toys, and it brings a smile to my face watching my kids play with new generation Transformers action figures today. You might assume my favorite one was Optimus Prime, but you would be wrong.
My childhood mission was to collect every Constructicon and combine them into Devastator.
Taco John’s or Taco Bell? Please explain. And please be right.— Mark McDermed (@MarkMcDermed) May 31, 2018
Give me Taco John's.
The Potato Oles and Taco Tuesday deals are better than anything Taco Bell has to offer.
Most painful K-State sporting event you've ever covered?— Brennan Mense (@BrennanMense) May 31, 2018
I vividly remember flying to Fort Worth for a basketball game against TCU in 2015 with some type of stomach bug. I felt horrible and seriously thought about taking a sick day. But then I would have to deal with a cancelled flight and no one would be there to write about the game. I felt like I had to go.
Anyway, the flight attendent takes one look at me and says I look terrible. I have to convince her I'm good to fly. Then I spend the rest of the day chugging Pepto Bismol and eating saltines. I somehow made it to the game, which was played in a high school gym while TCU upgraded its on-campus venue, and that was an appropriate setting for that game because K-State played like a high school team and lost 69-55. Bruce Weber was playing walk-ons at the start of the second half in hopes of any kind of spark.
That was painful.
What are the odds we could get the media golf tournament going again? @zaccarlson and I are very interested.— Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) May 31, 2018
I'm down.
Should we play Colbert Hills, Stagg Hill or just meet at Wildcat Creek for some putt-putt?
Who wins the NBA finals and who do you have as finals MVP?— Tim Demel (@tim_demel) May 31, 2018
Golden State wins the series in five games.
I will go out on a limb and predict LeBron James wins MVP honors on the losing team.
I miss the football intro where Willie took out an opposing team fan on the 50 yard line... what can be done to get that type of hype back??— Larry Ross (@BowTieMetal) May 31, 2018
If someone pitched a no-violence alternative to the K-State athletics department I bet they would consider it. But the tackling skit is dead and never coming back.
Who would be victorious if live Big XII mascots faced off in a battle royale?— Sean Gensky (@StuffTheBuff) May 31, 2018
It really depends on what form Iowa State's mascot takes. Is it a tornado or a bird? There's no beating a tornado, but a red bird would be extremely vulnerable.
For the sake of this question, let's set the Cyclones aside and consider the other nine teams. It would be a competitive brawl between West Virginia, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech. Their mascots all have guns. No Bear or Wildcat or Longhorn or Jayhawk or Horned Frog are beating them.
Sidenote: The Nebraska Cornhusker was the weakest of the mascots in the original Big 12. Corn is great, but it's no weapon.
The Cowboy probably has the best aim, the Mountaineer is likely the toughest of the bunch and the Red Raider has a horse. Tough call, but I think Texas Tech is the betting favorite.
