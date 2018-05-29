Missouri Western to honor Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder

Bill Snyder’s roots in St. Joseph will be recognized by Missouri Western at the school’s football stadium.
The Bill Snyder Pavilion will be dedicated on July 12 at the west end of Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium.
Snyder, set to begin his 27th season as Kansas State’s football coach, was born and raised in St. Joseph and after spending a year at Missouri attended Missouri Western in 1959, when the school was known as St. Joseph Junior College.
“It was truly a springboard and the foundation for the entirety of my undergraduate education and through my life-long career,” Snyder said.
Snyder, who graduated from William Jewell, started his coaching career at Gallatin High in Missouri and served as an assistant at North Texas and Iowa before becoming the Wildcats' coach in 1989. He turned a perennially losing KS program into a winner and owns a career record of 210-110-1.
The pavilion features two levels for hosting outdoor events, a bronze plague of Snyder and a dedication to those who served in the military.
The Chiefs train at Missouri Western again this year starting in late July.
Comments