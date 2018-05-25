K-State guard Barry Brown withdraws from NBA Draft, will return for senior year

After testing the NBA Draft waters for the past two months, Kansas State guard Barry Brown has decided to return to college for his senior season.
Brown announced Friday that he has withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft process, ending an informative experience during which he worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.
"Although the process was more than enjoyable, I have decided to withdraw my name from the 2018 NBA Draft," Brown wrote on social media. "Thank you to everyone who supported me, and I am looking forward to finishing my senior season as a Wildcat!"
Brown declared for the NBA Draft as an early agent in early April without hiring an agent, allowing him to return to K-State after speaking with NBA coaches and scouts.
As a fringe draft prospect, this was the expected path for Brown.
Though he received enough interest to workout for two NBA teams, he never appeared on any mock drafts as an expected pick.
"We haven't had any feedback that he would be drafted," K-State coach Bruce Weber said earlier this week, "so I would think he will be back. But it's been good for him. A guy from the Nets called and told me he outplayed some of the other guys who were there.
"It's just a really tough thing to get drafted, even in the second round. People don't realize how tough it is. This experience just made him realize he has to get better. He has got such a toughness to him and such a drive that he will work at it harder than anybody and that won't be a problem."
K-State will enter next basketball season with high expectations now that Brown is officially all in as a senior.
Brown earned second-team All Big 12 honors as a junior by averaging 15.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists while helping the Wildcats win 25 games and reach the Elite Eight. He was the team's top defender and one of its leaders.
The Wildcats will now return their entire starting five, which also consists of Dean Wade, Makol Mawien, Xavier Sneed and Cartier Diarra/Kamau Stokes.
“Obviously, we are excited to have Barry back for his senior season,” Weber said in a statement Friday. “This was an important step for him and his family to explore his dreams of playing in the NBA. He went into it with the right mindset and now realizes where he needs to improve in the next year to reach that goal. I know that he is excited and ready to get back to building on what we accomplished last season.”
