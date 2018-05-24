Kansas State a finalist for coveted San Antonio basketball recruit Kevin McCullar

The Kansas State basketball team got some good news from one of its top recruiting targets on Thursday.
Kevin McCullar, a four-star guard from San Antonio, announced K-State among his final five schools and set a date for an official visit to Manhattan. He will be on campus from June 10-12 for the first of five recruiting trips next month.
He is also considering Texas Tech, Louisville, Houston and Virginia Tech.
Done deal... What’s next? pic.twitter.com/xIvo88BeFb— Kevin McCullar Jr. (@Kevin_McCullar) May 25, 2018
The 6-foot-6, 180-pound shooting guard is one of the nation's top prospects. Rivals rates him 68th in its recruiting database, and 247Sports ranks him 69th.
As a junior at Wagner High School, he averaged 16.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.
Originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class, McCullar now plans to graduate early and reclassify into the 2018 class. He explained the switch to Rivals earlier this month.
"I will be graduating in December and will redshirt in January before playing as a freshman for the 2019-2020 season,” he told the recruiting site. “All of the schools that have offered me have committed to holding a 2018 scholarship for me.”
K-State has one available scholarship to use in its 2018 recruiting class, and the Wildcats are hoping to land McCullar with it.
Comments