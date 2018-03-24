Why no Dean Wade finally caught up with K-State in Elite Eight loss to Loyola-Chicago

Imagine showing up for a round of golf without your driver. You're about to play a lengthy course filled with challenging holes and you have to concede yardage on every tee box because everyone else in your group has a full assortment of clubs.

That's a tough situation, right?

Well, the Kansas State basketball team faced a similar scenario throughout this NCAA Tournament without Dean Wade, the team's best scorer and all-around player. The junior forward saw a grand total of 8 minutes of action during the Wildcats' magical run to the Elite Eight, all coming in a 61-58 victory over Kentucky on Thursday.

They covered it up better than anyone dreamed possible, particularly on defense. Still, every time K-State coach Bruce Weber wanted to swing big and go for a 300-yard drive (the equivalent of Wade's best games on his way to All-Big 12 honors this season) he had to pull out the 3-wood.

K-State deserves credit for getting this far while Wade watched mostly from the bench with what Weber described as a "stress reaction" in his left foot. Former players Rodney McGruder and Wesley Iwundu played through the same ailment, but it was on a different part of Wade's foot, which made it harder for him to play through pain.

Make no mistake, this team was limited without him.

That didn't show during thrilling wins over Creighton, Maryland-Baltimore County or Kentucky, but it finally caught up with the Wildcats during a 78-62 loss to Loyola-Chicago on Saturday with a trip to the Final Four at stake.





The Ramblers came out hot, making 10 of their first 12 shots, and raced to a 23-14 lead. K-State's roster is not built for comebacks, and that's especially true without Wade. He was the most dependable source of points all season. Dump it off to him in the post, hit him on a pick-and-pop or just let him create ... Odds were always good Wade would get a bucket.

Everyone else was inconsistent, even Barry Brown.

Loyola-Chicago knew this and forced players such as Cartier Diarra, Xavier Sneed, Kamau Stokes and Brown to beat it. The Ramblers allowed easy entry passes to starting forward Makol Mawien, but he quickly got in foul trouble and couldn't take advantage. He scored four points, with Levi Stockard adding one off the bench.

That strategy goes out the window with Wade in the starting lineup.

"It was tough today," said Brown, who scored 14 points in the loss. "That's no excuse for what happened today. We came out lackadaisical. They came out with a lot of energy and had their foot on the gas the whole game. We are normally a team that fights through anything."

Indeed, K-State beat Kentucky and its massive front line by going small. John Calipari's team couldn't keep up with K-State's athleticism or speed. But small ball didn't work against Loyola-Chicago, an opponent that also lacks size.

"I tried to do what I could from the bench, cheering and keeping everyone positive," Wade said. "We had a great run the last couple of weeks and played well. I'm proud of my team."

Wade said he wanted to be out there to create a mismatch in K-State's favor, it just didn't work out for him. He will now take a few weeks off, let his foot heal and then start working toward his senior year. He said he has no idea if he might try and turn pro.

It's exciting to think about what the Wildcats are capable of next season if Wade returns. But it's also fair to wonder if they would be in the Final Four next week if they had their driver on Saturday.





"Things happen for a reason," Weber said. "They stuck with it. Their belief. and their leadership is amazing. I don't know that I have ever been around a team that has overcome so many different things. But it all caught up with us tonight. We caught them on a high and they played their butts off. They were are at a different speed and we weren't ready for that."