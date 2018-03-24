Kansas State fans hold pep rally in Atlanta before Elite Eight game against Loyola

Kansas State forward Xavier Sneed talks on March 23, 2018 about what it will take to outlast Loyola Chicago, a team that has advanced through the NCAA Tournament by winning three games by a combined four points.
The Kansas State Wildcats celebrated after reaching the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament with a 61-58 victory over Kentucky on March 22, 2018 in Atlanta. K-State will play Loyola-Chicago for a trip to the Final Four.
Kansas State senior Mason Schoen, a member of Blue Valley Northwest's 2013 state title team, talks about playing in Atlanta and watching the success of fellow teammates Clayton Custer and Ben Richardson, who both play for Loyola.
Kansas State forward Dean Wade talks about the foot injury that has kept him out of the NCAA Tournament so far. Despite his absence, the Wildcats are in the Sweet 16 and will face Kentucky on Thursday.