K-State women come up short against UC Davis in WNIT Sweet 16 game

Kansas State's run in the WNIT came to an end Friday night with a 71-69 loss to UC Davis in a Sweet 16 game in Manhattan, Kan.
Kayla Goth led the Wildcats (18-16) with 28 points. She was 11 of 21 from the field and also had five assists.
Peyton Williams, with 19 points, was the only other K-State player in double figures. She pulled down 18 rebounds, including eight on the offensive end, and also dished out five assists.
Shaelyn Martin grabbed nine rebounds for the Wildcats, who outrebounded the Aggies 45-39.
Morgan Bertsch scored 31 points for the Aggies (28-6) before she fouled out. Pele Gianotti added 15 points and Rachel Nagel scored 12 for UC Davis.
Kansas State shot 38 percent from the field and made just four of 20 three-pointers. UC Davis connected on 42.4 percent of its shots and hit nine of 19 threes.
