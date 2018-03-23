X marks the spot: K-State's Xavier Sneed gives Wildcats lift

Xavier Sneed has always been part of the plan at Kansas State. As a high-profile prospect, Sneed was a key contributor off the bench as a freshman, and he has started every game this season as a sophomore.
But Sneed’s importance has been elevated throughout this NCAA Tournament in the absence of Dean Wade.
With Wade, the Wildcats scoring leader, recovering from a foot injury, points have been redistributed, and in the biggest moment of Kansas State’s season, Sneed delivered his share.
His 22 points, one off a career best, made Sneed the offensive catalyst in the Wildcats’ Sweet 16 triumph over Kentucky. He went 5 for 8 on three-pointers, and two of them went down in the first 3 1/2 minutes to stake K-State to a 13-1 lead and set the game’s tone.
“You see one go through you’re definitely going to pull the trigger on the next one,” said Sneed, who increased his scoring average to 11 points. “I got on a hot streak and kept it going.”
And that kept the Wildcats alive in the NCAA Tournament, which continues with Saturday’s South Region title game against Loyola-Chicago.
Sneed has played more four, or power forward, with the Wildcats using three guards — Barry Brown Jr., Kamau Stokes and Cartier Diarra. There were times in the Kentucky game when the 6-5 Sneed was the biggest K-State player on the floor.
On those occasions, what the Wildcats surrender in size they compensate with quickness.
“We spread out the court more,” Sneed said. “With more guards on the floor we have different points of attack. And I’m a mismatch as an undersized four man.”
Sneed lined up against Kentucky freshman star Kevin Knox, who finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. Sneed grabbed nine boards to lead the Wildcats before fouling out.
This was the college career Sneed envisioned coming out of Hazelwood Central High in St. Louis. He was an important recruit for Bruce Weber at K-State, a standout prep with a high ranking and reputation as a team player.
Sneed had taken visits to Illinois and Xavier but committed to the Wildcats in September, 2015, before the start of his senior season. K-State was the first to show major interest and the early recruiting work paid off.
Sneed also arrived in something of a program rebuilding period time for Weber, who had lost several underclassmen, including top player Marcus Foster, after the previous season. Weber had vowed to alter his recruiting approach. Prospects would be more thoroughly vetted.
The first class recruited to this new order included Wade, Brown and Stokes. Next came the class that included Sneed, who had helped Hazelwood Central to a 70-18 record over his final three seasons, and he also fit the bill. Those players are part of the backbone of a team that finished fourth in the Big 12 this season and reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 2010.
Sneed might not have projected this type of run, but those qualities Weber sought in recruits were evident to him in the preseason.
“I found out about the greatness of this team all the way back in spring,” Sneed said. “Just guys being in conditioning, dead tired, doing all the extra things. That’s helped us get to this point right now. The grittiness and fight came from each and every one of us.”
Wade’s availability for Saturday remains uncertain. He wasn’t available to comment on his status on Friday, but said after the Kentucky game that he sat out the second half after playing 8 minutes before the break in hopes of being more fit for the region final on Saturday.
But the Wildcats have thrived in his absence, thanks to efforts like Sneed’s.
