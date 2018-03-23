A member of K-State's last Elite Eight team thinks these Wildcats can win it all

Jamar Samuels has some advice for the Kansas State basketball team as it prepares for one of the most important games in school history, a 5:09 p.m. tipoff against Loyola-Chicago in the Elite Eight on Saturday at Philips Arena.
All the Wildcats have to do to advance to their first Final Four since 1964 is, well, the exact same thing they have already been doing in the NCAA Tournament.
"If they continue to play the way they have been playing," Samuels said, "they can win the whole thing."
Samuels, a former star K-State forward, has been keeping tabs on the Wildcats throughout their postseason run from Romania, where he is currently playing as a professional.
"So far," Samuels said, "they have been the best defensive team in the tournament."
K-State's next game has special meaning for him. He was on the 2010 team that made it to the Elite Eight as a No. 2 seed. Behind Jacob Pullen, Denis Clemente, Curtis Kelly and Samuels, the Wildcats fell just short of the Final Four that year. They beat North Texas and BYU in the first two rounds and then outlasted Xavier in a double-overtime classic in the Sweet 16.
Only Butler stood in the way of a trip to college basketball's biggest stage. The Bulldogs were an unheralded group at the time, but current NBA star Gordon Hayward led them to victory and eventually the national championship game.
That K-State group is fondly remembered as one of the best in recent history, and it means the world to current players that they have duplicated their achievement.
"I couldn't have been prouder of that team as a fan," K-State senior Mason Schoen said. "They had a great run and an unbelievable win over Xavier. It's pretty interesting to see that I am here not but eight years later."
Now, the Wildcats are motivated to go at least one step further.
"I would really like to do it, not only for ourselves but our fans and the history of this basketball program," Schoen said. "I think our last Final Four was in the '60s. It would be really special."
It won't be easy. Some will look at Loyola-Chicago's name and mid-major affiliation and assume K-State is the favorite. But Vegas lists the Wildcats and Ramblers as a straight pick.
This game compares to the K-State/Butler matchup in some ways. And yet, it also feels different.
"The moment is probably just as big," former K-State guard Chris Merriewether said. "The interesting thing about K-State and Loyola is that both are really considered underdogs. We were not necessarily an underdog like this K-State team. They have done phenomenally, playing with heart and passion. They beat a really good Kentucky team, kind of like how we beat Xavier. But we were favored in all of those games."
He also has some advice for the Wildcats before they take the floor on Saturday.
"It comes down to the basics," Merriewether said. "Who is going to get the loose balls, make their free throws and play defense? The team that does those things and plays in the moment is going to win. The NCAA Tournament goes fast. It could all be over tomorrow. I think this team realizes that. They are scrappy."
K-State graduate assistant Shane Southwell felt like a member of the 2010 team as a committed recruit. He watched the game with his mother in New York wearing a purple shirt and felt crushed when the Wildcats lost.
Hayward led all scorers with 22 points and Butler controlled much of the game. K-State briefly pulled ahead late, but the Wildcats couldn't hold on with only Clemente, Pullen and Kelly scoring in double figures. Butler won 63-56.
Much has been made of fatigue setting in two days after K-State put everything it had into a 101-96 win over Xavier.
Coaches decided it would be best to let the team rest the day before the Butler game with a light practice, but that turned out to backfire. Former coach Frank Martin and his assistants have said that was a mistake.
"Just keep going," Southwell said. "Those guys maybe lost their way after having such an exhausting game against Xavier. Maybe they got tired and exhausted. You have to play through that exhaustion so we can win this next game and advance."
K-State players will take all the advice they can get before tipoff Saturday. But it will ultimately be up to them to make their own history.
"These guys have done more in their career than I did. I am kind of learning from them," Southwell said. "That being said, we all have to piggyback off the only man here that has been to a Final Four and a national championship game. That is coach (Bruce) Weber."
