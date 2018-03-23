Small Ball: The unexpected catalyst of Kansas State's magical Elite Eight run

Kansas State would rather have Dean Wade healthy and in the starting lineup than injured and on the bench, but his absence has unlocked a versatile rotation that opponents can't seem to handle.
The Wildcats lack size, depth and scoring punch without their 6-foot-10 all-conference forward and best player in Dean Wade. They also gain athleticism, speed and defensive swagger.
Creighton (59 points) had no answers for it. Neither did Maryland-Baltimore County (43) or Kentucky (58). Bruce Weber's K-State team held all three well below their scoring averages and is now in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2010.
"We are playing great right now," Wade said. "Our defense has really locked down since I've been hurt. Not saying we weren't a good defensive team when I was in, but we have stepped it up another level since I've been out and really been flying around. Everyone has been really, really engaged."
Never miss a local story.
It's a hard transformation to explain. Many assumed the Wildcats were doomed when Wade missed the first two games of the NCAA Tournament and only played 8 minutes against Kentucky. On paper, John Calipari's Kentucky team and its massive front line should have had its way on Thursday night against small K-State lineups that occasionally featured five guards.
Instead, K-State controlled the game.
"We are just playing with our hearts," Wade said. "It's March, I guess. We are coming out and playing great."
It goes deeper than that, of course. Far deeper.
Starting forward Makol Mawien is a skilled defensive player, and he has put his 6-foot-9 body to work as a rim protector without Wade on the floor. Xavier Sneed has moved from the three to the four and has produced impressive results, including 22 points and nine rebounds against Kentucky.
Cartier Diarra and Barry Brown are both on the big side for guards, and Kamau Stokes is a pesky defender and shooter.
"We are just spreading out the court more with more guards on the court," Sneed said. "It helps us out a little bit, just having different points of attack. We still have an inside presence with Mak and Barry and being able to dribble and drive to the hoop."
Wade did no speak with media on Friday and received treatment on his injured foot during interviews. His availability remains unknown for Saturday's game against Loyola-Chicago.
Experts say winning three straight NCAA Tournament games without him is surprising, but not shocking.
"The fact they have been able to do what they have without one of the five best players in the Big 12 has become nearly miraculous," ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla said. "But it also speaks to what K-State has always been about under Bruce: 'We aren’t going to complain and we aren’t going to make excuses. We are just going to grind away, play good defense and give ourselves a chance to win.'
"Sometimes, when you give yourself a chance fate intervenes and things like this happen."
The Kentucky win was Weber's masterpiece. Mawien was in foul trouble the whole game, and Wade was ruled unhealthy enough to play in the second half.
K-State went super small with Mike McGuirl and Amaad Wainright. It didn't matter. It still won against a much larger opponent. Its lack of size, in some ways, became an advantage.
Kentucky had no way to prepare for that look and seemed flustered against it.
"More often than not in college basketball, small beats big," Frashcilla said. "Small usually means more athletic, more versatile, more able to handle another team’s offense, because, quite frankly, when you think of college basketball there are very few people who dominate from the paint out. Small and versatile actually gives you a chance to be better defensively."
The Wildcats have taken advantage in three straight NCAA Tournament games.
They will try to do so one more time against Loyola-Chicago.
Comments