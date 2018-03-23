Here are the inspirational quotes Bruce Weber told his team before beating Kentucky

The Kansas State Wildcats celebrated after reaching the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament with a 61-58 victory over Kentucky on March 22, 2018 in Atlanta. K-State will play Loyola-Chicago for a trip to the Final Four.
Kansas State forward Dean Wade talks about the foot injury that has kept him out of the NCAA Tournament so far. Despite his absence, the Wildcats are in the Sweet 16 and will face Kentucky on Thursday.
Kansas State forward Dean Wade, who has missed the Wildcats' last three games because of a foot injury, practiced on March 21, 2018, the day before K-State plays Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in Atlanta.
Kansas State senior Mason Schoen, a member of Blue Valley Northwest's 2013 state title team, talks about playing in Atlanta and watching the success of fellow teammates Clayton Custer and Ben Richardson, who both play for Loyola.