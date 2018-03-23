Little things, like Diarra's hustle, help K-State top Kentucky

The play won’t show up on the statistics sheet, but a heads-up moment by Kansas State guard Cartier Diarra proved critical in the Wildcats’ 61-58 triumph on Thursday over Kentucky in the South Region semifinal of the NCAA Tournament.
With 46 seconds remaining and the game deadlocked at 56-56, Barry Brown missed a jump shot from about the free-throw line.
Diarra got the offensive rebound and wound up on the Philips Arena floor. Kentucky defenders swarmed looking for a steal at best and no worse a jump ball. The possession arrow favored Kentucky.
But with the ball in his grasp, Diarra alertly called timeout.
Brown didn’t miss this time. His driving basket gave K-State the go-head points with 19 seconds remaining.
“When I caught the rebound, I was thinking to take the ball back up,” Diarra said. “But credit (Kentucky’s) PJ Washington, he was right there, and I’m not going to that. We could use the clock to our advantage.”
But a Kentucky defender slapped the ball from Diarra’s hands. He hustled to the floor to secure it.
“I just tried to get it in the vision of the ref.”
Another smart play. Diarra looked at the official, ball cradled in his arms, asked and received the timeout.
Kansas State was in a favorable position here. Forty seconds on the game clock remained. The ball came into Brown. He gave it up, got it back and scored the game-winner.
K-State coach Bruce Weber had said his team would have to win certain battles against Kentucky. Get steals, take charges, do what it takes to beat a team with more size and athleticism.
And …
“We had to get on the floor and get loose balls because we weren’t going to outjump them,” Weber said.
Diarra’s stat line wasn’t impressive: five points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and four fouls in 27 minutes. But how important was he to the game? The Wildcats were plus-16 when Diarra was on the floor, meaning K-State outscored Kentucky by 16 points when Diarra played.
The next best figure in that department was Xaiver Sneed at plus-6.
