Dean Wade sees action but doesn't finish for Kansas State

Philips Arena was dominated by Kentucky fans, but cheers from the Kansas State sections grew loud when Dean Wade took the floor about 2 ½ minutes into the South Region game Thursday.
K-State had its All-Big 12 forward on the floor for the first time since the Big 12 tournament quarterfinal victory over TCU.
Wade suffered a foot injury in that game, then sat out the semifinal loss to Kansas and the Wildcats’ first two NCAA Tournament games.
His action was brief Thursday — just 8 minutes —but he pitched in with four points, one rebound and one steal in Kansas State’s 61-58 victory that sends the Wildcats to the South Region championship game on Saturday against Loyola.
Wade had pronounced himself “98 percent” ready to play in the Sweet 16 game, and K-State wanted to use him against Kentucky’s size.
His action was contained to the first half. When Wade didn’t start the second half, and the game unfolded, he remained on the bench in his warm-up gear as it became apparent his night was over.
In the second half, Kansas State went largely with the lineup that had gotten them this far: Barry Brown Jr., Kamau Stokes, Cartier Diarra, Xavier Sneed and the lone post player, 6-9 Makol Mawien.
Wade’s biggest play was a steal against P.J. Washington that turned into a Sneed three-pointer that gave Kansas State a 13-1 lead.
With about 7 minutes left in the first half, Wade hit a baseline jumper that extended the lead to 24-16.
Wade entered the game averaging 16.5 points and 6.3 rebounds. He’d been the Wildcats’ go-to source, scoring in double figures in 20 straight games entering Thursday, a run that started with a career-best 34-point effort against Iowa State. Wade had one stretch of six straight games of 20 or more points.
Wade’s availability had been uncertain before each NCAA Tournament game. In the first two rounds last week, the Wildcats didn’t miss him in victories over Creighton and Maryland Baltimore County. Both teams had smaller lineups, and K-State matched up well against them with their guard-oriented lineup.
Coach Bruce Weber said before the NCAA opener that Wade was a game-time decision, and later said he could have used Wade in an emergency, but no situation rose to that level.
