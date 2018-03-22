K-State Q&A: Three ways Bruce Weber's team can beat Kentucky in the Sweet 16

Kentucky is favored by 5 1/2 points over Kansas State on Thursday night at Philips Arena. Ken Pomeroy gives UK a 64 percent shot at victory. And all the experts think K-State is the worst team in the Sweet 16.
There is no sugar-coating things: This will be a difficult game for K-State. Kentucky has more talent and more depth. It will also have a bigger crowd and John Calipari is 6-0 in the Sweet 16 since taking over in Lexington.
But March was made for upsets. We've seen plenty of them since the NCAA Tournament began. Before we get to your questions, here are three ways K-State can take down Kentucky:
1. Slow the game down. If Kentucky scores 80 points, it's hard to see K-State covering the spread. But if K-State can control the game's pace the same way it did against Creighton (69-59) and UMBC (50-43), Bruce Weber's team will have a chance. Kentucky is 2-8 this season when it failed to score 70 points. That seems like the magic number.
Tennessee and Florida both beat Kentucky twice by keeping the score down.
2. Score off turnovers. Kentucky is going to win the rebounding battle and make it difficult for K-State forwards Makol Mawien and Dean Wade to score when they get the ball into the paint. That means K-State needs to manufacture points whenever it can, particularly off turnovers.
Barry Brown, Xavier Sneed and Cartier Diarra are all crafty defenders who regularly come up with steals. When they get them, they need to get the ball up court quickly and score easy points the same way they did in the second half against UMBC.
3. Make more threes. It sounds simple, but it is imperative K-State shoot it well from beyond the arc and Kentucky shoot it poorly. As noted above, two-pointers could be hard to come by against Kentucky's massive front line. A plethora of three-pointers could make up the difference.
Also, Kentucky tends to struggle when it takes (and misses) lots of three-pointers. Kentucky went 41 of 160 from beyond the arc in its 10 losses. But it beat Davidson without making a single three, hammering the Wildcats inside. Weber would love to see both teams shooting threes.
Now, onto your questions:
If Wade plays, does he play normal minutes? Still starting?— Paul Bruccoleri (@pbroc19) March 21, 2018
I am expecting Dean Wade to play for about 15 minutes. Maybe he gets in there and feels good and it's more like 20, but that's my guess. He wants to play and K-State needs him. Here's guessing they find a way to make it happen.
Would be shocked if he's in the starting lineup, though.
Is it me, or was KSU actually a decent road team this year? Do you think the near road environment actually brings out their best? I actually thought they played more loose on the road sometimes.— ShowUpIn2018 (@Catchief9) March 22, 2018
The only two places they got destroyed were Lubbock and Morgantown, and the environment had very little to do with those scores.
I'm with you. I don't think playing in front of a sea of blue shirts will bother K-State all that much. This team has played well on the road and might actually prefer the challenge to playing closer to home.
If kstate would somehow upset Kentucky (which is possible in my opinion) who would you rather face in the next round? Final four? National Championship?— Derek Linn™ (@Jsjide56) March 22, 2018
Loyola-Chicago and Nevada seem pretty even. I don't think K-State would love or hate to play either of them for a shot at the Final Four. Nevada has a little more size and plays faster. Loyola-Chicago is on a long winning streak and seems to have embraced the Cinderella role.
Nevada lost close to TCU and Texas Tech in the regular season and then beat Texas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament The Wolfpack seem Big 12 tested. Maybe that makes them a worse potential matchup. So give me Loyola-Chicago. It hasn't played a Big 12 team all year.
How many K-State fans do you expect to be in Rupp Arena South on Thursday?— Ahearn Alley (@AhearnAlley) March 22, 2018
Maybe 500.
It's got to be tough for most K-State fans to get to Atlanta on short notice. A Friday game would have been nice in that regard.
How would a game between this year's team and the 2010 Elite Eight team go? What would your brief game recap look like?— Justin Nutter (@JNutter) March 21, 2018
2010 K-State vs. 2018 K-State would be awesome. Can we get a reunion scrimmage on the schedule?
It would be a competitive game. The starting lineups are fairly even. Jacob Pullen vs. Barry Brown. Dean Wade vs. Curtis Kelly. Dominique Sutton vs. Xavier Sneed. Denis Clemente would have the edge on Cartier Diarra. Not sure how to handicap Luis Colon vs. Makol Mawien.
Those would be some fun back and forths.
The 2010 team would eventually win, though. Its bench was was WAY better and WAY deeper. Jamar Samuels, Rodney McGruder, Wally Judge, Nick Russell, Jordan Henriquez, Martavious Irving are all better than any of K-State's current reserves.
@KellisRobinett what team from the Big 12 most closely resembles Kentucky? .. are they a better Baylor?— Mark McDermed (@MarkMcDermed) March 21, 2018
Kentucky is Baylor, if the Bears had better talent and coaching.
K-State really hasn't played anyone all that much like Kentucky this season. Georgia is the closest thing.
Is barry brown still the best defender in the tournament?— Kevin hampton (@Kbhampton13) March 22, 2018
I don't know if he's absolutely the best defender in the NCAA Tournament. Jevon Carter is really good. Texas Tech has a whole team of stoppers. Villanova gets after you on defense.
But he's definitely in the conversation.
Brown should enter his senior year with the reputation of a great defender, like Carter had this season with West Virginia.
Who takes K-State’s final shot if it comes down to it at the end of the game?— sskucius (@sskucius) March 22, 2018
Barry Brown, I imagine.
At full strength, you probably want Dean Wade. But Brown is the guy right now. He took the last shot at Kansas (a bad miss) and TCU in overtime of the Big 12 Tournament (a good make). I would be surprised if he let someone else take a game-winner tonight.
Kellis! It’s been awhile. 1. Is there a valid reason why K-State shouldn’t wear the lavenders tomorrow? 2. Assuming everyone returns, what is K-State ranked to start next season? 3. Was “The Last Jedi” good? I still can’t decide.— John Zetmeir (@NPNowZetmeir) March 21, 2018
1. NCAA rules say uniforms have to be one solid color in the postseason. So no Lucky Lavenders.
2. 18.
3. Yes, but it would have been better without the pointless side mission to that casino planet.
What's your new final four from the 16 teams we have left? New Champion?— Ryan Humphrey (@theR_train) March 22, 2018
Final Four: Kentucky, Texas A&M, Villanova, Kansas.
National champ: Villanova.
Will you reseed the Sweet 16 like everyone else is doing?— S. L. Keck (@SLKECK) March 22, 2018
1. Villanova
2. Kansas
3. Duke
4. Kentucky
5. West Virginia
6. Texas Tech
7. Purdue
8. Texas A&M
9. Gonzaga
10. Michigan
11. Clemson
12. Nevada
13. Kansas State
14. Florida State
15. Loyola-Chicago
16. Syracuse
Is next year the year Bramlage finally gets a packed house for nonconference/conference games? This year, with a few exceptions, was pretty bad.— Ryan Humphrey (@theR_train) March 22, 2018
I expect the crowds to be better next season, but basketball attendance is a strange animal. Few teams get big home crowds before conference games start these days, and even then weekday games can be a tough sell.
The only sellout crowds K-State played in front of on the road this year were Kansas and Oklahoma. Iowa State, West Virginia and Texas Tech had solid crowds. Everyother Big 12 venue was half empty.
K-State home crowds felt on par with West Virginia and Texas Tech. But you're right, attendance was down at Bramlage compared to previous years. Only the KU and OU games were juiced. And very few came out for the nonconference games.
The Wildcats should be picked near the top of the Big 12 poll next year and sport a preseason ranking (if Barry Brown and Dean Wade return), so that should help. But K-State really needs to upgrade the home nonconference schedule. The team could be ranked No. 1 and still struggle to sell tickets for games against USC Upstate and Northern Arizona.
CNN or Coca-Cola what is a bigger deal in ATL?— scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) March 22, 2018
Seems like CNN has Coca-Cola beat. It has Coca-Cola towers right next to Philips Arena, Ted Turner Street downtown and people seem like to displaying CNN instead of sports on public TVs because the network is based here.
Haven't seen all that much about Coke. Stopped at a Chic-fil-a (another local institution) for a drink yesterday and ordered Dr Pepper!
I know Weber likes good defense, but I just can’t get over how bad our offense can look at times. Georgia, Tulsa, KU at home, UMBC just to name a few. Why do we struggle so bad on offense so often?— Ryan Kleiner (@theoriginaljug) March 22, 2018
K-State has really only struggled against good defensive teams. They've topped 90 when they play up-tempo and poor defensive teams.
Tulsa and KU switching to a zone shouldn't have been enough to throw the Cats off their game, but it was. Those just seemed like off nights. West Virginia and Texas Tech wore them down with size and depth, two things K-State doesn't have much of. I think the team was just exhausted against UMBC.
One thing that would help: better perimeter shooting. Kamau Stokes and Cartier Diarra aren't hitting many three-pointers these days. Xavier Sneed seems to go 1 for 7 from deep every game. Barry Brown is a better slasher than shooter. Improve in that area over the offseason and we will see less clunkers next year.
