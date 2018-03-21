What K-State can do to stop Kentucky's rising star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

It's not crazy to think Kentucky's fate in Thursday's Sweet 16 showdown in the NCAA Tournament against Kansas State in Atlanta could depend on the play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
That may have sounded crazy before the season when Gilgeous-Alexander, a 6-foot-6 lead guard, came to Kentucky overshadowed by the numerous McDonald's All-Americans in his class.
But Gilgeous-Alexander has developed into Kentucky's starting point guard and an extreme matchup problem with his size for a point guard that averages 14.4 points and 5.1 assists. Now he's a primary target on K-State's scouting report, a situation he always envisioned his first season even during a rocky start.
"I know what I'm capable of and I know that if I work hard and work as hard as I have, that good things will happen," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "I've just tried to take advantage of the situation."
Kentucky has won nine of its last 10 games entering Thursday's game at Philips Arena and Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 18.1 points during that stretch. When expanded to the entire season, the numbers show Gilgeous-Alexander's success tends to correlate to Kentucky's success.
In Kentucky's 26 victories, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 15.8 points on 52-percent shooting with 2.2 turnovers per game. In the Wildcats' 10 losses, the freshman's averages dropped significantly to 10.6 points on 42 percent shooting with 3.9 turnovers per game.
The defensive assignment will go to K-State's 6-3 guard Barry Brown, who understands the importance of the matchup.
"I've been watching a lot of film on him and kind of know what he likes to do, especially in the halfcourt," Brown said. "I plan to do my best."
The film shows Gilgeous-Alexander as a 6-6 player with point-guard handles and the quickness to break down defenders and use his length to finish at the rim. He takes nearly half of his shots at the rim and makes 61.3 percent of those attempts, according to Hoop-Math. He's also an excellent scorer out of pick-and-rolls, ranking in the 86th percentile nationally in efficiency according to Synergy Sports Technology.
In isolated situations, Gilgeous-Alexander almost exclusively drives (he doesn't have a preference on direction) until he produces a shot at the rim. He's a reluctant jump shooter, although he has made 52.4 percent of his three-point attempts (11 of 21) during Kentucky's last 10 games.
When Gilgeous-Alexander struggles with turnovers, it's usually the result of turning it over in transition or against a team's zone defense. The Kentucky freshman knows he will be up against an elite perimeter defender in Brown on Thursday.
"They're really physical, all their guards are," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "They like to get after it. But I've seen a lot of defenses this year, and I'll be ready for the challenge."
Gilgeous-Alexander will aggressively pursue two-point shots and force the issue against a K-State defense that has struggled to defend such attacks in losses this season. Opponents have made 56.1 percent of two-pointers (up more than 7 percent from its season average) in K-State's 11 losses.
K-State's defensive goal is likely to turn Gilgeous-Alexander into a jump shooter. But in order to limit his play-making ability, Brown will have to keep Gilgeous-Alexander in front of him at the point of attack. If he doesn't, then Gilgeous-Alexander will collapse K-State's defense and wreak havoc.
It will be the game-within-the-game and could end up deciding if K-State is able to survive and advance.
"Shai is playing his best basketball and he's kind of the key to the team," said Kentucky's Kevin Knox, the team's leading scorer. "He has the ball in his hands and he makes the right plays. He does a really good job of getting in the lane and if you want to collapse, he can pass it out to (other players). He's just doing what we need him to do."
