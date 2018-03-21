Kansas State basketball players debate who is the best Fortnite player

Kansas State forward Dean Wade talks about the foot injury that has kept him out of the NCAA Tournament so far. Despite his absence, the Wildcats are in the Sweet 16 and will face Kentucky on Thursday.
Kansas State forward Dean Wade, who has missed the Wildcats' last three games because of a foot injury, practiced on March 21, 2018, the day before K-State plays Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in Atlanta.
Kansas State senior Mason Schoen, a member of Blue Valley Northwest's 2013 state title team, talks about playing in Atlanta and watching the success of fellow teammates Clayton Custer and Ben Richardson, who both play for Loyola.
Kansas State beat UMBC on March 18, 2018, reaching the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the first time with Bruce Weber as its coach, and the Wildcats celebrated by dousing Weber with water in the locker room. Video courtesy of K-State Athletics.