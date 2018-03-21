Dean Wade practices before K-State-Kentucky Sweet 16 game
Kansas State forward Dean Wade, who has missed the Wildcats' last three games because of a foot injury, practiced on March 21, 2018, the day before K-State plays Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in Atlanta.
Kansas State beat UMBC on March 18, 2018, reaching the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the first time with Bruce Weber as its coach, and the Wildcats celebrated by dousing Weber with water in the locker room. Video courtesy of K-State Athletics.