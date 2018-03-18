K-State women move on in WNIT with win over Utah

Peyton Williams and Kayla Goth led the way as Kansas State advanced to the third round of the WNIT with a 74-57 win over Utah on Sunday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.
Williams scored 24 points, and Goth added 23 for the Wildcats (18-15), who will play UC Davis at 7 p.m. Friday in Manhattan.
Williams is the first K-State player to score 20 or more points in consecutive WNIT games since Brittany Chambers in 2013. Goth had four assists, giving her 221 this season. She needs nine to break the school record set by Shalee Lehning in 2008-09.
Kaylee Page added 11 points and four assists for the Wildcats.
Megan Huff led Utah (18-14) with 23 points, including 15 in the first half. She also had nine rebounds.
K-State shot 61.5 percent from the field in the second quarter and took a 33-22 lead into halftime. An 11-2 run at the end of the third quarter gave the Wildcats a 12-point lead going into the final period. Williams scored nine points during K-State's run.
The Wildcats sealed the win with an 11-0 run over a 3-minute stretch in the fourth quarter.
