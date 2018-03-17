Kansas State embraces villain role against America's favorite NCAA Tournament team

Kansas State basketball players are about to learn what it feels like to be Darth Vader.

When the No. 9 seed Wildcats take the floor against the No. 16 seed UMBC Retrievers on Sunday the vast majority of fans watching live at Spectrum Center and from home will be rooting against the Wildcats. Right now, they are the villains standing in the way of college basketball’s ultimate Cinderella team.

“There are going to be a lot of Kansas State fans there pulling for us, but I assume everyone else will be rooting for them,” K-State forward Dean Wade said. “What they did to Virginia last night was amazing.”

That might be an understatement. UMBC made history, crushing No. 1 Virginia and becoming the first No. 16 seed to win a game in the NCAA Tournament, ever.

National attention has followed. The Retrievers led off “ESPN SportsCenter” as soon as their upset ended, and they will remain in the spotlight until their magical ride comes to an end.

A look at how wild things have been: UMBC center Nolan Gerrity said he received 1,131 text messages overnight. Guard K.J. Maura said fans were at the team’s hotel celebrating until 5 a.m. Saturday. All that love has forward Max Portmann feeling like the Retreivers are suddenly America’s Team.

“It is a great feeling,” Portmann said. “I do not think any of the guys thought we would have this many people rooting us on, but I think we definitely deserve the Cinderella story. I do not think it could have happened to a better group of guys, and it is a great feeling to know that many people are cheering us on.”

That is to be expected. Fans love the underdog. They applaud when the Rebels destroy the Death Star. Not when the empire strikes back.

K-State is now in the unusual spot of being the bad guy on a neutral court, tasked with sending an underdog home.

“It’s an interesting deal,” K-State senior Mason Schoen said. “I am sure a lot of people had Virginia in their brackets, and they thought they were going to win. Now everyone is going to be pulling for UMBC. We will have a lot of people against us, wanting the 16 to go on. At the same time, we have a good fan base that will be behind us. We are ready for a great game."

This is an unusual spot for a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Never before has one tried to fend off a No. 16 seed in the second round.

Realizing that, K-State coach Bruce Weber called a special team meeting after UMBC won Friday night. He wanted their focus on the Retrievers, not the hoopla surrounding what they just accomplished.

“I just made sure we got together and made sure that we understand how good they are,” Weber said. “We have got a big challenge in front of us.”

K-State players seem to have received the message.

One after another, they all talked about the importance of not overlooking UMBC and treating them the same way they would have Virginia. The Wildcats are 10.5-point favorites, but you wouldn’t know it based on their locker room.

“We have got that underdog feeling,” sophomore forward Makol Mawien said. “Everyone in the arena is going to be rooting for them. We are going to be ready for that energy.”

If the crowd wants to boo, the Wildcats say bring it on.

They can be villains for a night.

“I’ve been in Allen Fieldhouse and Oklahoma’s gym, places where people do a lot worse things than just boo me,” K-State guard Barry Brown said. “It won’t add any pressure."