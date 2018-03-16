Kansas State men’s basketball summary for March 16

KANSAS STATE 69
CREIGHTON 59
Kansas State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Mawien
32
1-2
2-2
4
1
2
5
Sneed
36
3-8
1-3
6
1
1
9
Brown
39
5-14
7-10
6
3
1
18
Diarra
16
2-4
2-3
4
3
5
7
Stokes
38
5-9
0-2
4
3
1
11
McGuirl
24
6-10
2-3
4
1
0
17
Stockard
7
1-3
0-0
2
0
1
2
Wainright
6
0-0
0-2
1
0
0
0
Schoen
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Sallah
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
23-50
14-25
31
12
11
69
Percentages: FG .460, FT .560. Three-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (McGuirl 3-5, Sneed 2-5, Mawien 1-1, Brown 1-2, Diarra 1-2, Stokes 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 11 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Brown 2, Mawien 2, Diarra). Turnovers: 11 (Mawien 4, Brown 3, Stokes 2, Diarra, Sneed). Steals: 6 (Brown 2, Mawien 2, Sneed, Stokes). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Diarra.
Creighton
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Hegner
22
5-12
1-1
7
1
3
12
Ballock
31
5-14
2-2
8
0
3
16
Foster
34
2-11
0-0
5
2
2
5
Mintz
31
4-10
0-0
5
3
2
10
Thomas
37
4-9
1-2
7
4
4
9
Harrell
15
1-3
0-0
2
0
0
2
Epperson
15
1-3
0-0
1
0
3
2
Alexander
11
1-5
0-0
4
1
3
3
Suarez
1
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
0
Joseph
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Clement
1
0-1
0-0
1
1
1
0
Scurry
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
23-68
4-5
41
12
21
59
Never miss a local story.
Percentages: FG .338, FT .800. Three-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Ballock 4-11, Mintz 2-2, Alexander 1-4, Hegner 1-6, Foster 1-7, Clement 0-1, Thomas 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 13 (9 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Harrell 2, Epperson). Turnovers: 13 (Epperson 3, Foster 3, Alexander 2, Thomas 2, Ballock, Harrell, Hegner). Steals: 6 (Thomas 3, Ballock, Foster, Harrell). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Half: Kansas State 32-26.
Comments