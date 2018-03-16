Kansas State University

Kansas State men’s basketball summary for March 16

March 16, 2018 08:12 PM

KANSAS STATE 69

CREIGHTON 59

Kansas State

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Mawien

32

1-2

2-2

4

1

2

5

Sneed

36

3-8

1-3

6

1

1

9

Brown

39

5-14

7-10

6

3

1

18

Diarra

16

2-4

2-3

4

3

5

7

Stokes

38

5-9

0-2

4

3

1

11

McGuirl

24

6-10

2-3

4

1

0

17

Stockard

7

1-3

0-0

2

0

1

2

Wainright

6

0-0

0-2

1

0

0

0

Schoen

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Sallah

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

23-50

14-25

31

12

11

69

Percentages: FG .460, FT .560. Three-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (McGuirl 3-5, Sneed 2-5, Mawien 1-1, Brown 1-2, Diarra 1-2, Stokes 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 11 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Brown 2, Mawien 2, Diarra). Turnovers: 11 (Mawien 4, Brown 3, Stokes 2, Diarra, Sneed). Steals: 6 (Brown 2, Mawien 2, Sneed, Stokes). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Diarra.

Creighton

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Hegner

22

5-12

1-1

7

1

3

12

Ballock

31

5-14

2-2

8

0

3

16

Foster

34

2-11

0-0

5

2

2

5

Mintz

31

4-10

0-0

5

3

2

10

Thomas

37

4-9

1-2

7

4

4

9

Harrell

15

1-3

0-0

2

0

0

2

Epperson

15

1-3

0-0

1

0

3

2

Alexander

11

1-5

0-0

4

1

3

3

Suarez

1

0-0

0-0

1

0

0

0

Joseph

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Clement

1

0-1

0-0

1

1

1

0

Scurry

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

23-68

4-5

41

12

21

59

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Percentages: FG .338, FT .800. Three-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Ballock 4-11, Mintz 2-2, Alexander 1-4, Hegner 1-6, Foster 1-7, Clement 0-1, Thomas 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 13 (9 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Harrell 2, Epperson). Turnovers: 13 (Epperson 3, Foster 3, Alexander 2, Thomas 2, Ballock, Harrell, Hegner). Steals: 6 (Thomas 3, Ballock, Foster, Harrell). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

Half: Kansas State 32-26.

  Comments  