K-State women beat Saint Louis in first round of WNIT

Kansas State advanced to the second round of the Women's NIT with a 75-61 victory over Saint Louis on Thursday in Manhattan, Kan.
Peyton Williams led the Wildcats (17-15) with 21 points. She also pulled down eight rebounds.
Kayla Goth added 19 points and six assists for Kansas State, and Rachel Ranke had 17 points and 10 rebounds.
The Wildcats' largest lead was 18 points with 2:54 to play.
Maddison Gits scored 14 points for the Billikens (17-16), and Jenny Vliet added 13 points.
