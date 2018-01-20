Michigan State transfer Hunter Rison, son of former Chiefs WR, commits to Kansas State

The Kansas State football team picked up a commitment from a high-profile transfer on Saturday.
Hunter Rison, a former four-star receiver who announced he was transferring from Michigan State earlier this month, orally committed to the Wildcats on a recruiting visit.
Rison, the son of former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Andre Rison, made the announcement on Twitter.
Blessed to say I will be furthering my athletic and academic career at Kansas State University! #EMAW pic.twitter.com/5AmjdgM3ky— Hunter Rison (@hunterrison) January 20, 2018
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound receiver recently completed his freshman season at Mighigan State. He will be eligible to play for K-State in 2019 after sitting out one season in accordance with NCAA transfer rules. He will have three years of eligibility with the Wildcats.
A four-star recruit out of Ann Arbor (Mich.) Skyline, Rison enrolled at Michigan State a semester early and had a solid debut season. Playing as a freshman, he caught 19 passes for 224 yards. He ranked sixth on the team in catches and fourth in receiving yards.
Rison’s commitment is big news for the Wildcats, who are looking add quality recruits to their early signees as traditional signing day approaches next month.
His Andre Rison played with the Chiefs from 1997-99. He piled up 10,205 receiving yards and 84 touchdowns over the course of his 12-year professional career.
