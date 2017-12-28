Kansas State-Iowa State basketball lineups, TV channel, key players, prediction

Kansas State at Iowa State
WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Friday at Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa
TV/RADIO: ESPNU; KCSP (610 AM)
PROJECTED LINEUPS:
P
No.
Kansas State
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
14
Makol Mawien
6-9
So.
7.0
F
32
Dean Wade
6-10
Jr.
13.2
G
20
Xavier Sneed
6-5
So.
11.6
G
5
Barry Brown
6-3
Jr.
14.4
G
3
Kamau Stokes
6-0
Jr.
14.2
P
No.
Iowa State
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
55
Jeff Beverly
6-6
Sr.
5.6
F
33
Solomon Young
6-8
So.
6.0
G
5
Lindell Wiggington
6-2
Fr.
15.5
G
4
Donovan Jackson
6-2
Sr.
16.2
G
1
Nick Weiler-Babb
6-5
Jr.
12.5
THE LOWDOWN: Kansas State and Iowa State both enter Big 12 play high on victories, but low on quality wins. The Wildcats are 10-2 with their best wins coming against Washington State and Vanderbilt. The Cyclones are 9-2 and on a nine-game winning streak, with standout wins over Boise State and Iowa. This will be a statement game for both teams.
K-STATE PLAYER TO WATCH: Dean Wade. This seems like a good matchup for K-State’s stretch four. The Cyclones are one of the few teams out there with less than the Wildcats, and it could be difficult for them to slow Wade in the paint. He can create some mismatches.
IOWA STATE PLAYER TO WATCH: Lindell Wigginton. It seems like an Iowa State shooter always gets hot from the outside against K-State inside Hilton Coliseum. Wigginton could have the hot hand on Friday. He has made 45.1 percent of his three-pointers this season and is averaging 15.5 points.
Prediction
Kansas State 76, Iowa State 74. Bruce Weber has never won at Hilton Coliseum, but that will change if the Wildcats play well on Friday. K-State has already won three games away from home this season, and this is a good matchup.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
