Kansas State football summary for December 26

December 26, 2017 11:36 PM

Kansas State 35, UCLA 17

Kansas State

7

0

14

14

35

UCLA

3

14

0

0

17

First quarter

UCLA: FG Molson 44, :52

KSU: Delton 68 run (McCrane kick), :00

Second quarter

UCLA: Lasley 52 pass from Modster (Molson kick), 11:34

UCLA: Howard 70 pass from Modster (Molson kick), 9:34

Third quarter

KSU: Delton 1 run (McCrane kick), 6:46

KSU: Heath 8 pass from Delton (McCrane kick), 4:22

Fourth quarter

KSU: A.Barnes 41 run (McCrane kick), 14:01

KSU: Delton 3 run (McCrane kick), 4:34.

KSU

UCLA

First downs

22

14

Rushes-yards

49-345

25-69

Passing

79

295

Comp-Att-Int

10-17-1

21-34-0

Return Yards

96

95

Punts-Avg.

3-43.0

4-45.75

Fumbles-Lost

1-0

1-1

Penalties-Yards

2-20

8-73

Time of Possession

34:09

25:06

RUSHING: Kansas State, Delton 20-158, A.Barnes 12-117, Zuber 1-37, Silmon 2-13, McCoy 2-8, Burns 2-5, Thompson 5-4, Warmack 1-3, Dimel 4-0. UCLA, Olorunfunmi 12-23, Felton 4-21, Modster 2-19, J.Starks 1-11, Pabico 1-0, Stephens 2-(minus 1), Jamabo 2-(minus 1), Miller 1-(minus 3).

PASSING: Kansas State, Thompson 3-7-1-27, Delton 7-10-0-52. UCLA, Modster 21-34-0-295.

RECEIVING: Kansas St., Heath 5-49, Pringle 2-19, Dimel 1-9, Silmon 1-1, A.Barnes 1-1. UCLA, Lasley 8-128, Howard 8-119, Olorunfunmi 2-13, J.Wilson 1-18, Pabico 1-11, Jamabo 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.

