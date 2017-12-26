Kansas State football summary for December 26

Kansas State 35, UCLA 17
Kansas State
7
0
14
14
—
35
UCLA
3
14
0
0
—
17
First quarter
UCLA: FG Molson 44, :52
KSU: Delton 68 run (McCrane kick), :00
Second quarter
UCLA: Lasley 52 pass from Modster (Molson kick), 11:34
UCLA: Howard 70 pass from Modster (Molson kick), 9:34
Third quarter
KSU: Delton 1 run (McCrane kick), 6:46
KSU: Heath 8 pass from Delton (McCrane kick), 4:22
Fourth quarter
KSU: A.Barnes 41 run (McCrane kick), 14:01
KSU: Delton 3 run (McCrane kick), 4:34.
KSU
UCLA
First downs
22
14
Rushes-yards
49-345
25-69
Passing
79
295
Comp-Att-Int
10-17-1
21-34-0
Return Yards
96
95
Punts-Avg.
3-43.0
4-45.75
Fumbles-Lost
1-0
1-1
Penalties-Yards
2-20
8-73
Time of Possession
34:09
25:06
RUSHING: Kansas State, Delton 20-158, A.Barnes 12-117, Zuber 1-37, Silmon 2-13, McCoy 2-8, Burns 2-5, Thompson 5-4, Warmack 1-3, Dimel 4-0. UCLA, Olorunfunmi 12-23, Felton 4-21, Modster 2-19, J.Starks 1-11, Pabico 1-0, Stephens 2-(minus 1), Jamabo 2-(minus 1), Miller 1-(minus 3).
PASSING: Kansas State, Thompson 3-7-1-27, Delton 7-10-0-52. UCLA, Modster 21-34-0-295.
RECEIVING: Kansas St., Heath 5-49, Pringle 2-19, Dimel 1-9, Silmon 1-1, A.Barnes 1-1. UCLA, Lasley 8-128, Howard 8-119, Olorunfunmi 2-13, J.Wilson 1-18, Pabico 1-11, Jamabo 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
