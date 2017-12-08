Tulsa vs. Kansas State preview: lineups, tipoff time, TV info, prediction

Tulsa vs. Kansas State
WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Saturday at Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports KC; KCSP (610 AM)
PROJECTED LINEUPS:
Never miss a local story.
P
No.
Tulsa
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
0
Junior Etou
6-8
Sr.
16.8
F
2
DaQuan Jeffries
6-5
Jr.
11.4
G
13
Jaleel Wheeler
6-4
Sr.
4.0
G
10
Curran Scott
6-4
So.
9.4
G
4
Sterling Taplin
6-1
Jr.
13.4
P
No.
Kansas State
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
14
Makol Mawien
6-9
So.
6.1
F
32
Dean Wade
6-10
Jr.
13.0
G
20
Xavier Sneed
6-5
So.
11.0
G
5
Barry Brown
6-3
Jr.
14.8
G
3
Kamau Stokes
6-0
Jr.
15.3
THE LOWDOWN: Kansas State is off to an 8-1 start, but has beaten mostly overmatched teams to this point. A game against Tulsa in Wichita ranks as one of the most intriguing matchups to this point. Tulsa has gone 4-4 against a difficult schedule and is looking for some quality wins itself.
K-STATE PLAYER TO WATCH: Kamau Stokes. The junior guard is shooting 50 percent from three-point range this season, and appears to have improved in all facets. His assists are up and his turnovers are down. He is also the team’s leading scorer. Can he keep up this torrid pace?
TULSA PLAYER TO WATCH: Junior Etou. The Tulsa senior is averaging 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds. He will be one of the best forwards the Wildcats have faced.
PREDICTION: K-State hasn’t played in front of a large friendly crowd all season. That could change Saturday at Intrust Bank Arena, where the Wildcats are expecting as many 10,000 fans. Look for them to feed off the energy of the crowd and win by double digits.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments