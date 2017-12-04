Kansas State University

USC Upstate at Kansas State preview: lineups, tipoff time, TV info, prediction

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

December 04, 2017 01:20 PM

USC Upstate vs. Kansas State

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

TV: Fox Sports KC

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Radio: KCSP (610 AM)

Projected lineups

P

No.

USC Upstate

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

4

Ramel Thompkins

6-7

Sr.

11.9

F

0

Malik Moore

6-6

Jr.

14.3

G

3

Jure Span

6-4

Jr.

10.7

G

1

Mike Cunningham

6-0

Jr.

11.9

G

11

Deion Holmes

6-2

Jr.

12.5

P

No.

Kansas State

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

14

Makol Mawien

6-9

So.

5.9

F

32

Dean Wade

6-10

Jr.

13.0

G

20

Xavier Sneed

6-5

So.

12.0

G

5

Barry Brown

6-3

Jr.

14.8

G

3

Kamau Stokes

6-0

Jr.

15.1

The lowdown: Kansas State is coming off one of its biggest victories of the season, an 84-79 victory at Vanderbilt. The Wildcats will look to push their record to 8-1 against the overmatched Spartans, who have lost three in a row.

K-State player to watch: Levi Stockard. The freshman forward was K-State’s most productive forward against Vanderbilt. Makol Mawien and Mawdo Sallah have struggled a bit lately. If Stockard gets off to a strong start, he could see major minutes in this game.

USC Upstate player to watch: Malik Moore. The Spartans are one of the most balanced scoring teams in the nation, will all five starters averaging double digits, but Moore is the best of the bench. If he finds space in the paint, he could give K-State some problems.

Prediction: Don’t be shocked if this game is closer than some of K-State’s other nonconference home games. The Wildcats played a road game Sunday and might not bring the same intensity they showed at Vanderbilt. They should win without much trouble, but a 30-point victory could be difficult.

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 8-year-old Kaiden Schroeder scores 30-yard rushing touchdown during K-State Spring Game

    8-year-old Kaiden Schroeder scores for the purple team on a 30 yard run for a touchdown. Kaiden is close friends with former K-State DE Ryan Mueller, who gave him advice before his big play.

8-year-old Kaiden Schroeder scores 30-yard rushing touchdown during K-State Spring Game

8-year-old Kaiden Schroeder scores 30-yard rushing touchdown during K-State Spring Game 1:58

8-year-old Kaiden Schroeder scores 30-yard rushing touchdown during K-State Spring Game
K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks 0:45

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks
David Beaty's first thoughts following KU's loss to K-State 1:21

David Beaty's first thoughts following KU's loss to K-State

View More Video