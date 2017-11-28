Oral Roberts at Kansas State preview: tipoff time, TV info, players to watch, prediction

Oral Roberts vs. Kansas State
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
TV: FSKC
Never miss a local story.
Radio: KCSP (610 AM)
Projected lineups
P
No.
Oral Roberts
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
25
Javan White
6-10
So.
6.4
F
23
Emmanuel Nzekwesi
6-8
So.
11.1
C
44
Albert Owens
6-9
Sr.
15.1
G
10
Sam Kearns
6-0
So.
9.0
G
2
Austin Ruder
6-3
Sr.
12.4
P
No.
Kansas State
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
14
Makol Mawien
6-9
So.
6.5
F
32
Dean Wade
6-10
Jr.
12.2
G
20
Xavier Sneed
6-5
So.
11.2
G
5
Barry Brown
6-3
Jr.
15.2
G
3
Kamau Stokes
6-0
Jr.
14.8
The Lowdown: Kansas State beat George Washington and lost to Arizona State on its way to a third-place finish at the Las Vegas Invitational. Now the Wildcats return home for a less demanding game against Oral Roberts, which has lost six straight since opening the year with a win over a NAIA opponent.
K-State player to watch: Makol Mawien. Oral Roberts likes to play a big lineup that features two forwards and a center, so this could be a challenging game for K-State’s top inside presence. It will be interesting to see how he matches up against players of similar size.
Oral Roberts player to watch: Albert Owens scored 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his last game against Oakland. The senior is one of the best mid-major centers in the nation. He averaged 17.4 points and 5.6 rebounds last season.
Prediction
This will be the second game of the season against a Big 12 opponent for Oral Roberts. It lost 91-48 at Oklahoma State two weeks ago. Expect a similar score at Bramlage Coliseum.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments