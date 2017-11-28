Kansas State University

Oral Roberts at Kansas State preview: tipoff time, TV info, players to watch, prediction

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

November 28, 2017 03:25 PM

Oral Roberts vs. Kansas State

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

TV: FSKC

Radio: KCSP (610 AM)

Projected lineups

P

No.

Oral Roberts

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

25

Javan White

6-10

So.

6.4

F

23

Emmanuel Nzekwesi

6-8

So.

11.1

C

44

Albert Owens

6-9

Sr.

15.1

G

10

Sam Kearns

6-0

So.

9.0

G

2

Austin Ruder

6-3

Sr.

12.4

P

No.

Kansas State

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

14

Makol Mawien

6-9

So.

6.5

F

32

Dean Wade

6-10

Jr.

12.2

G

20

Xavier Sneed

6-5

So.

11.2

G

5

Barry Brown

6-3

Jr.

15.2

G

3

Kamau Stokes

6-0

Jr.

14.8

The Lowdown: Kansas State beat George Washington and lost to Arizona State on its way to a third-place finish at the Las Vegas Invitational. Now the Wildcats return home for a less demanding game against Oral Roberts, which has lost six straight since opening the year with a win over a NAIA opponent.

K-State player to watch: Makol Mawien. Oral Roberts likes to play a big lineup that features two forwards and a center, so this could be a challenging game for K-State’s top inside presence. It will be interesting to see how he matches up against players of similar size.

Oral Roberts player to watch: Albert Owens scored 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his last game against Oakland. The senior is one of the best mid-major centers in the nation. He averaged 17.4 points and 5.6 rebounds last season.

Prediction

This will be the second game of the season against a Big 12 opponent for Oral Roberts. It lost 91-48 at Oklahoma State two weeks ago. Expect a similar score at Bramlage Coliseum.

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

  Comments  

