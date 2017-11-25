Kansas State football summary for November 25

Kansas State 20
Iowa State 19
Iowa State
3
3
6
7
—
19
Kansas State
0
7
0
13
—
20
First quarter
ISU: FG Ga.Owens 36, 7:52.
Second quarter
KSU: Thompson 3 run (McCrane kick), 12:54.
ISU: FG Ga.Owens 22, 1:33.
Third quarter
ISU: Murdock 9 pass from Kempt (pass failed), 8:34.
Fourth quarter
ISU: Butler 3 pass from Kempt (Ga.Owens kick), 13:46.
KSU: Dimel 3 pass from Barnes (McCrane kick), 6:07.
KSU: Zuber 1 pass from Thompson (run failed), :00.
Attendance: 49,554.
ISU
KSU
First downs
18
12
Rushes-yards
30-115
30-109
Passing
264
155
Comp-Att-Int
24-36-0
16-22-0
Return Yards
-9
127
Punts-Avg.
4-26.5
4-50.5
Fumbles-Lost
0-0
0-0
Penalties-Yards
9-85
4-45
Time of Possession
33:32
26:28
RUSHING: Iowa State, Croney 13-63, Warren 4-17, Montgomery 4-14, Kempt 7-11, Lanning 1-9, Ryen 1-1. Kansas State, Warmack 10-42, Silmon 5-32, Barnes 7-23, Thompson 8-12.
PASSING: Iowa State, Kempt 24-36-0-264. Kansas State, Barnes 1-1-0-3, Thompson 15-21-0-152.
RECEIVING: Iowa State, Lazard 6-95, Ryen 5-36, Murdock 4-37, Croney 3-15, D.Jones 2-43, Butler 2-23, Eaton 1-9, Montgomery 1-6. Kansas State, Zuber 7-56, Heath 3-23, Reuter 2-38, Dimel 2-7, Warmack 1-24, Barnes 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
