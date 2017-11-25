Kansas State University

Kansas State football summary for November 25

November 25, 2017 07:23 PM

Kansas State 20

Iowa State 19

Iowa State

3

3

6

7

19

Kansas State

0

7

0

13

20

First quarter

ISU: FG Ga.Owens 36, 7:52.

Second quarter

KSU: Thompson 3 run (McCrane kick), 12:54.

ISU: FG Ga.Owens 22, 1:33.

Third quarter

ISU: Murdock 9 pass from Kempt (pass failed), 8:34.

Fourth quarter

ISU: Butler 3 pass from Kempt (Ga.Owens kick), 13:46.

KSU: Dimel 3 pass from Barnes (McCrane kick), 6:07.

KSU: Zuber 1 pass from Thompson (run failed), :00.

Attendance: 49,554.

ISU

KSU

First downs

18

12

Rushes-yards

30-115

30-109

Passing

264

155

Comp-Att-Int

24-36-0

16-22-0

Return Yards

-9

127

Punts-Avg.

4-26.5

4-50.5

Fumbles-Lost

0-0

0-0

Penalties-Yards

9-85

4-45

Time of Possession

33:32

26:28

RUSHING: Iowa State, Croney 13-63, Warren 4-17, Montgomery 4-14, Kempt 7-11, Lanning 1-9, Ryen 1-1. Kansas State, Warmack 10-42, Silmon 5-32, Barnes 7-23, Thompson 8-12.

PASSING: Iowa State, Kempt 24-36-0-264. Kansas State, Barnes 1-1-0-3, Thompson 15-21-0-152.

RECEIVING: Iowa State, Lazard 6-95, Ryen 5-36, Murdock 4-37, Croney 3-15, D.Jones 2-43, Butler 2-23, Eaton 1-9, Montgomery 1-6. Kansas State, Zuber 7-56, Heath 3-23, Reuter 2-38, Dimel 2-7, Warmack 1-24, Barnes 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.

