Iowa State at Kansas State preview: keys to game, prediction

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KCSP (610 AM)
Line: Kansas State by 3
The lowdown: This is a new kind of Farmageddon. For the first time since 2012, both Kansas State and Iowa State are headed to bowls. Both teams could also finish with winning records, which hasn’t happened since 2009. The Wildcats (6-5, 4-4 Big 12) are hoping to improve their bowl stock with a win on senior day. The Cyclones (7-4, 5-3) are still hoping for a spot in the Big 12 championship game. If they win and TCU stumbles, it could happen.
K-State key to success: Hit some big plays. Skylar Thompson connected with Byron Pringle for three long touchdown passes last week, and those big plays gave the Wildcats a huge boost on offense. Controlling the clock isn’t all that important against the Cyclones. The Wildcats need to keep looking for quick scoring options wherever they can find them.
Iowa State key to success: Get the ball to Allen Lazard. K-State’s secondary will be without top safety Kendall Adams and might also be down top cornerback D.J. Reed. The opportunity is there for Lazard, a 6-foot-5 senior, to feast. He is one of the best receivers in the Big 12 (55 catches for 704 yards and nine touchdowns) and the Cyclones should target him as much as possible.
Iowa State player to watch: Joel Lanning. The senior is one of the few college football players you can literally watch on any given play. He regularly lines up at linebacker and quarterback, while also playing special teams. He has played 881 total snaps this season (721 on defense, 42 on offense and 118 on special teams). He is a true Iron Man football player.
Key matchup: K-State pass rush vs. Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt. Iowa State is 7-0 when it wins the turnover battle this season. It is 0-4 when it loses the turnover battle. The Cyclones haven’t lost a single fumble this season. That means the Wildcats will likely have to create turnovers via interceptions. K-State’s front four can help in that department by getting pressure on Kempt and forcing him to make mistakes.
Kellis Robinett’s prediction: Kansas State 21, Iowa State 17: The Wildcats haven’t lost to the Cyclones since 2007. This is a different Iowa State team under Matt Campbell, but that will be a difficult streak to end. K-State has won three of four. Iowa State has lost two of three. Advantage: Wildcats.
