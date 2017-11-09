What to watch for, keys to victory, prediction for K-State vs. West Virginia football

More Videos 0:45 K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks Pause 3:53 Highlights of K-State's overtime win over Texas Tech 3:05 Doomed WWII crew had a guardian angel in pilot Leonard Porter 2:04 Veteran's homecoming surprises daughter at Gardner school 1:43 Pennsylvania spruce traveling to Rockefeller Center for Christmas 2:00 Full steam ahead on new KCI terminal 2:15 Five things the Chiefs need to improve in the second half of the season 0:17 This is the dunk that put Michael Porter Jr. on the map 3:32 Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 2:12 KCPD officer receives surprise trip to Royals alumni fantasy camp Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Highlights of K-State's overtime win over Texas Tech Watch highlights from the Kansas State Wildcats' game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Video courtesy of K-State Sports) Watch highlights from the Kansas State Wildcats' game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Video courtesy of K-State Sports)

Watch highlights from the Kansas State Wildcats' game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Video courtesy of K-State Sports)