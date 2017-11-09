Kansas State football team wins Armed Forces Merit Award

More Videos 0:45 K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks Pause 3:53 Highlights of K-State's overtime win over Texas Tech 2:04 Veteran's homecoming surprises daughter at Gardner school 3:05 Doomed WWII crew had a guardian angel in pilot Leonard Porter 2:00 Full steam ahead on new KCI terminal 0:37 Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes' development on the scout team 2:12 KCPD officer receives surprise trip to Royals alumni fantasy camp 4:20 All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago 1:56 Cuonzo Martin expects mistakes during Mizzou's first game 0:39 Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Highlights of K-State's overtime win over Texas Tech Watch highlights from the Kansas State Wildcats' game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Video courtesy of K-State Sports) Watch highlights from the Kansas State Wildcats' game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Video courtesy of K-State Sports)

Watch highlights from the Kansas State Wildcats' game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Video courtesy of K-State Sports)