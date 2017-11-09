More Videos

Pause
Kansas State University

Kansas State football team wins Armed Forces Merit Award

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

November 09, 2017 11:02 AM

MANHATTAN

The Kansas State football team won the Armed Forces Merit Award on Thursday for building a program that provides care, concern and support for past and present members of the United States Armed Forces.

The Football Writers Association of America announced K-State won the award in conjunction with the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in a teleconference. An official presentation will be made during K-State’s next football game against West Virginia on Saturday at Snyder Family Stadium, which will coincidentally serve as the team’s annual Fort Riley Day.

K-State athletics has long had a strong relationship with nearby Fort Riley and regularly honors military members at games.

The Armed Forces Merit Award can be won by individuals and groups. Past winners include Middle Tennessee State’s Steven Rhodes, Clemson’s Daniel Rodriguez and Nate Boyer of Texas.

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

Pause
