'Complete point guard' Shaun Williams signs with Kansas State

Shaun Williams, a 6-foot-3 point guard from St. Louis, signed with the Kansas State basketball team on Wednesday.
Bruce Weber is already looking forward to coaching him.
“We really like Shaun’s athleticism and quickness on the perimeter and his toughness, especially on the defensive end of the court,” Weber said in a statement. “He took it upon himself this summer to become a complete point guard. He can really get after you on defense, while he can push the ball and create on offense. He also has the ability to knock down a shot when you need it. We are really excited about what kind of player he can become at K-State.”
Williams continues a recent run of recruiting success for the Wildcats in St. Louis.
Xavier Sneed used to play alongside Williams at Hazelwood Central High School, while freshman forward Levi Stockard and former players D.J. Johnson, and Nino Williams grew up in St. Louis.
Williams averaged 18.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists as a junior last season.
Rivals rates him as a three-star recruit. K-State doesn’t have an open scholarship for Williams at the moment, as the only senior on the roster is a walk-on, but Weber expects there to be room for him in the spring.
“Shaun is an outstanding addition to our basketball program,” Weber said. “Because of our recruitment of Xavier, we have been watching Shaun grow and mature since he was in the eighth grade. We knew he was developing into an outstanding player, but he really took a big step forward this summer.”
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
