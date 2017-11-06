More Videos

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks 0:45

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks

Pause
Duke Shelley on Kansas State's win over Texas Tech 0:52

Duke Shelley on Kansas State's win over Texas Tech

Highlights of K-State's overtime win over Texas Tech 3:53

Highlights of K-State's overtime win over Texas Tech

Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State to comeback win over Texas Tech 3:02

Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State to comeback win over Texas Tech

K-State's Dean Wade: 'I've made huge strides' 1:30

K-State's Dean Wade: "I've made huge strides"

K-State's Bruce Weber: Making NCAA Tournament was a 'great motivator' for this season 2:38

K-State's Bruce Weber: Making NCAA Tournament was a 'great motivator' for this season

Police say several violent crimes emanate from this one house 0:53

Police say several violent crimes emanate from this one house

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 6:17

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up

Texas church shooting suspect sent threatening texts to mother-in-law, say officials 1:17

Texas church shooting suspect sent threatening texts to mother-in-law, say officials

Family and friends of missing Liberty teen still on mission to find her 2:23

Family and friends of missing Liberty teen still on mission to find her

  • Highlights of K-State's overtime win over Texas Tech

    Watch highlights from the Kansas State Wildcats' game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Video courtesy of K-State Sports)

Watch highlights from the Kansas State Wildcats' game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Video courtesy of K-State Sports)
Watch highlights from the Kansas State Wildcats' game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Video courtesy of K-State Sports)

Kansas State University

Bill Snyder on K-State QBs: ‘The pecking order is pretty much in place’

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

November 06, 2017 2:01 PM

Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder says the team’s depth chart remains unchanged at quarterback.

When healthy, Jesse Ertz is the starter and Alex Delton is the backup. Skylar Thompson, despite leading the Wildcats to a wild come-from-behind victory over Texas Tech on Saturday, is third in line.

More Videos

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks 0:45

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks

Pause
Duke Shelley on Kansas State's win over Texas Tech 0:52

Duke Shelley on Kansas State's win over Texas Tech

Highlights of K-State's overtime win over Texas Tech 3:53

Highlights of K-State's overtime win over Texas Tech

Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State to comeback win over Texas Tech 3:02

Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State to comeback win over Texas Tech

K-State's Dean Wade: 'I've made huge strides' 1:30

K-State's Dean Wade: "I've made huge strides"

K-State's Bruce Weber: Making NCAA Tournament was a 'great motivator' for this season 2:38

K-State's Bruce Weber: Making NCAA Tournament was a 'great motivator' for this season

Police say several violent crimes emanate from this one house 0:53

Police say several violent crimes emanate from this one house

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 6:17

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up

Texas church shooting suspect sent threatening texts to mother-in-law, say officials 1:17

Texas church shooting suspect sent threatening texts to mother-in-law, say officials

Family and friends of missing Liberty teen still on mission to find her 2:23

Family and friends of missing Liberty teen still on mission to find her

  • Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State to comeback win over Texas Tech

    Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State to comeback win over Texas Tech on Nov. 4, 2017.

Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State to comeback win over Texas Tech

Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State to comeback win over Texas Tech on Nov. 4, 2017.

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

“The pecking order is pretty much in place right now,” Snyder said Monday during the Big 12 teleconference. “But Skylar has played well in each of the past two ballgames.”

Thompson, a redshirt freshman from Independence, Mo., served as the second-half quarterback in each of the past two games -- a 30-20 victory at Kansas and a 42-35 overtime win at Texas Tech. He managed the offense against the Jayhawks by completing 4 of 6 passes for 40 yards and running for 39 yards. Then he took control of things against the Red Raiders, guiding the Wildcats on three consecutive scoring drives with the game on the line.

By throwing for 96 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for eight yards and a score, he helped K-State overcome a late 35-24 deficit.

“Skylar played well and played about the same as he did the previous week,” Snyder said. “I like his poise. For a young guy, he understands the system ahead of guys normally his age, and consequently you can put more on his plate.”

Still, he entered both games because of injuries. Ertz has missed the past four games with a knee issue, while Delton has left the past two games with concussion-like symptoms.

A clean bill of health may thrust Thompson into the starting lineup against No. 23 West Virginia on Saturday, but Delton and Ertz remain the preferred options.

“They’re both doing well,” Snyder said of Delton and Ertz. “It’s just a matter of getting them the opportunity to have enough practice time.”

More Videos

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks 0:45

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks

Pause
Duke Shelley on Kansas State's win over Texas Tech 0:52

Duke Shelley on Kansas State's win over Texas Tech

Highlights of K-State's overtime win over Texas Tech 3:53

Highlights of K-State's overtime win over Texas Tech

Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State to comeback win over Texas Tech 3:02

Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State to comeback win over Texas Tech

K-State's Dean Wade: 'I've made huge strides' 1:30

K-State's Dean Wade: "I've made huge strides"

K-State's Bruce Weber: Making NCAA Tournament was a 'great motivator' for this season 2:38

K-State's Bruce Weber: Making NCAA Tournament was a 'great motivator' for this season

Police say several violent crimes emanate from this one house 0:53

Police say several violent crimes emanate from this one house

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 6:17

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up

Texas church shooting suspect sent threatening texts to mother-in-law, say officials 1:17

Texas church shooting suspect sent threatening texts to mother-in-law, say officials

Family and friends of missing Liberty teen still on mission to find her 2:23

Family and friends of missing Liberty teen still on mission to find her

  • Duke Shelley on Kansas State's win over Texas Tech

    Duke Shelley on Kansas State's win over Texas Tech on Nov. 4, 2017.

Duke Shelley on Kansas State's win over Texas Tech

Duke Shelley on Kansas State's win over Texas Tech on Nov. 4, 2017.

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

Player of the Week

Duke Shelley was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

The junior defensive back won the honor coming off a big game against Texas Tech in which he returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown. He also made four tackles and broke up two passes.

Shelley has made 40 tackles for the Wildcats this season. The interception was the fourth of his career.

National honor

Senior kicker Matthew McCrane continues to contend for the Lou Groza Award.

He was named one of 20 semi-finalists for the award last week, and he was honored as one of three weekly kicking stars on Monday. McCrane made both of his field goal attempts against Texas Tech and is now 17 of 21 on the season.

Game time?

K-State fans will have to wait a week to find out when the Wildcats’ game against Oklahoma State will start on Nov. 18. The Big 12’s television partners delayed their decision on the game until Sunday.

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks 0:45

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks

Pause
Duke Shelley on Kansas State's win over Texas Tech 0:52

Duke Shelley on Kansas State's win over Texas Tech

Highlights of K-State's overtime win over Texas Tech 3:53

Highlights of K-State's overtime win over Texas Tech

Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State to comeback win over Texas Tech 3:02

Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State to comeback win over Texas Tech

K-State's Dean Wade: 'I've made huge strides' 1:30

K-State's Dean Wade: "I've made huge strides"

K-State's Bruce Weber: Making NCAA Tournament was a 'great motivator' for this season 2:38

K-State's Bruce Weber: Making NCAA Tournament was a 'great motivator' for this season

Police say several violent crimes emanate from this one house 0:53

Police say several violent crimes emanate from this one house

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 6:17

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up

Texas church shooting suspect sent threatening texts to mother-in-law, say officials 1:17

Texas church shooting suspect sent threatening texts to mother-in-law, say officials

Family and friends of missing Liberty teen still on mission to find her 2:23

Family and friends of missing Liberty teen still on mission to find her

  • K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks

    Kansas State coach Bill Snyder was asked about quarterbacks Alex Delton and Skylar Thompson after the Wildcats' 30-20 victory over Kansas on Saturday Oct. 28 in Lawrence.

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks

View More Video