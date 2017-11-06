Bill Snyder on K-State QBs: ‘The pecking order is pretty much in place’

Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder says the team’s depth chart remains unchanged at quarterback.
When healthy, Jesse Ertz is the starter and Alex Delton is the backup. Skylar Thompson, despite leading the Wildcats to a wild come-from-behind victory over Texas Tech on Saturday, is third in line.
“The pecking order is pretty much in place right now,” Snyder said Monday during the Big 12 teleconference. “But Skylar has played well in each of the past two ballgames.”
Thompson, a redshirt freshman from Independence, Mo., served as the second-half quarterback in each of the past two games -- a 30-20 victory at Kansas and a 42-35 overtime win at Texas Tech. He managed the offense against the Jayhawks by completing 4 of 6 passes for 40 yards and running for 39 yards. Then he took control of things against the Red Raiders, guiding the Wildcats on three consecutive scoring drives with the game on the line.
By throwing for 96 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for eight yards and a score, he helped K-State overcome a late 35-24 deficit.
“Skylar played well and played about the same as he did the previous week,” Snyder said. “I like his poise. For a young guy, he understands the system ahead of guys normally his age, and consequently you can put more on his plate.”
Still, he entered both games because of injuries. Ertz has missed the past four games with a knee issue, while Delton has left the past two games with concussion-like symptoms.
A clean bill of health may thrust Thompson into the starting lineup against No. 23 West Virginia on Saturday, but Delton and Ertz remain the preferred options.
“They’re both doing well,” Snyder said of Delton and Ertz. “It’s just a matter of getting them the opportunity to have enough practice time.”
Player of the Week
Duke Shelley was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
The junior defensive back won the honor coming off a big game against Texas Tech in which he returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown. He also made four tackles and broke up two passes.
Shelley has made 40 tackles for the Wildcats this season. The interception was the fourth of his career.
National honor
Senior kicker Matthew McCrane continues to contend for the Lou Groza Award.
He was named one of 20 semi-finalists for the award last week, and he was honored as one of three weekly kicking stars on Monday. McCrane made both of his field goal attempts against Texas Tech and is now 17 of 21 on the season.
Game time?
K-State fans will have to wait a week to find out when the Wildcats’ game against Oklahoma State will start on Nov. 18. The Big 12’s television partners delayed their decision on the game until Sunday.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Comments