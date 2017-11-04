Kansas State University

Kansas State football suummary for Nov. 4

November 04, 2017 4:45 PM

Kansas State 42

Texas Tech 35, OT

Kansas State

3

14

7

11

7

42

Texas Tech

0

14

14

7

0

35

First quarter

KSU: FG McCrane 45, 9:22.

Second quarter

KSU: Warmack 15 run (McCrane kick), 12:18.

TT: King 25 run (Hatfield kick), 9:40.

KSU: Pringle 19 pass from Delton (McCrane kick), 7:36.

TT: Coutee 75 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), 7:26.

Third quarter

TT: Coutee 34 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), 12:59.

KSU: Shelley 25 interception return (McCrane kick), 11:32.

TT: Cantrell 1 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), 5:00.

Fourth quarter

TT: Vasher 22 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), 14:10.

KSU: FG McCrane 30, 9:10.

KSU: S.Thompson 1 run (Schoen pass from S.Thompson), :42.

First overtime

KSU: Pringle 8 pass from S.Thompson (McCrane kick), :00.

Attendance: 47,631.

KSU

TT

First downs

24

26

Rushes-yards

36-145

31-123

Passing

263

405

Comp-Att-Int

18-28-1

34-53-1

Return Yards

192

7

Punts-Avg.

4-34.75

4-38.5

Fumbles-Lost

0-0

0-0

Penalties-Yards

6-45

8-79

Time of Possession

32:25

27:35

RUSHING: Kansas State, Silmon 2-45, A.Barnes 10-45, Warmack 7-26, Delton 10-23, S.Thompson 6-8, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Texas Tech, King 16-71, Stockton 10-31, Shimonek 5-21.

PASSING: Kansas State, Delton 13-20-1-167, S.Thompson 5-8-0-96. Texas Tech, Shimonek 34-53-1-405.

RECEIVING: Kansas State, Pringle 6-95, Schoen 5-103, Zuber 4-65, Heath 2-11, Delton 1-(minus 11). Texas Tech, Coutee 12-189, Cantrell 8-99, Batson 7-46, Vasher 5-58, King 2-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: Texas Tech, Hatfield 32.

