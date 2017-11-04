Kansas State football suummary for Nov. 4

Kansas State 42
Texas Tech 35, OT
Kansas State
3
14
7
11
7
—
42
Texas Tech
0
14
14
7
0
—
35
First quarter
KSU: FG McCrane 45, 9:22.
Second quarter
KSU: Warmack 15 run (McCrane kick), 12:18.
TT: King 25 run (Hatfield kick), 9:40.
KSU: Pringle 19 pass from Delton (McCrane kick), 7:36.
TT: Coutee 75 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), 7:26.
Third quarter
TT: Coutee 34 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), 12:59.
KSU: Shelley 25 interception return (McCrane kick), 11:32.
TT: Cantrell 1 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), 5:00.
Fourth quarter
TT: Vasher 22 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), 14:10.
KSU: FG McCrane 30, 9:10.
KSU: S.Thompson 1 run (Schoen pass from S.Thompson), :42.
First overtime
KSU: Pringle 8 pass from S.Thompson (McCrane kick), :00.
Attendance: 47,631.
KSU
TT
First downs
24
26
Rushes-yards
36-145
31-123
Passing
263
405
Comp-Att-Int
18-28-1
34-53-1
Return Yards
192
7
Punts-Avg.
4-34.75
4-38.5
Fumbles-Lost
0-0
0-0
Penalties-Yards
6-45
8-79
Time of Possession
32:25
27:35
RUSHING: Kansas State, Silmon 2-45, A.Barnes 10-45, Warmack 7-26, Delton 10-23, S.Thompson 6-8, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Texas Tech, King 16-71, Stockton 10-31, Shimonek 5-21.
PASSING: Kansas State, Delton 13-20-1-167, S.Thompson 5-8-0-96. Texas Tech, Shimonek 34-53-1-405.
RECEIVING: Kansas State, Pringle 6-95, Schoen 5-103, Zuber 4-65, Heath 2-11, Delton 1-(minus 11). Texas Tech, Coutee 12-189, Cantrell 8-99, Batson 7-46, Vasher 5-58, King 2-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Texas Tech, Hatfield 32.
