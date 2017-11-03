Dean Wade shines for K-State in exhibition win over Emporia State

Dean Wade is ready for the regular season to begin.
The junior forward had another strong effort for Kansas State during a 77-44 exhibition victory over Emporia State on Friday at Bramlage Coliseum. He did everything for the Wildcats, scoring 20 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and sending out three assists.
It was an efficient game for Wade, as he put up those numbers on 11 shots in 20 minutes.
Sophomore Xavier Sneed also had a strong game, finishing with 13 points and six rebounds in 17 minutes of action. Amaad Wainright came off the bench to score 12 points and send out four assists.
Never miss a local story.
It wasn’t the prettiest of games for the Wildcats, who didn’t have anyone else reach double figures. But it was enough for them to finish the preseason with three lopsided ehibition victories. They also beat Missouri State and Fort Hays State.
K-State will begin the 2017-18 season at 8:10 p.m. on Nov. 10 against American at Bramlage Coliseum.
Comments