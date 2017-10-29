K-State sophomore Xavier Sneed flashes top form in exhibition victory

1:21 David Beaty's first thoughts following KU's loss to K-State Pause

0:45 K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks

2:32 Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mph car chase

1:30 Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips

1:40 Murder victims families rally at The Plaza

0:21 Racist graffiti seen on Longview church entrance

3:01 Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress

1:51 Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church

0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners