Kansas State University

Kansas State announces 2018 football schedule

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

October 26, 2017 10:18 AM

MANHATTAN

Kansas State football fans can begin making plans for the 2018 season.

The Wildcats announced their 2018 schedule on Thursday. It’s a challenging slate that will feature seven home games, including a nonconference clash with Mississippi State.

K-State will start out against South Dakota on Sept. 1, host Mississippi State a week later and close out nonconference play against Texas-San Antonio on Sept. 15.

Big 12 games begin on Sept. 22 with a trip to West Virginia, followed by a home game against Texas. K-State will hit the road again on Oct. 6 to play Baylor before returning home for a game with Oklahoma State on Oct. 13.

K-State’s bye week will be Oct. 20.

The Wildcats will likely face their most difficult stretch of games next, starting with consecutive road games against Oklahoma and TCU. They will close their 2018 schedule with home games against Kansas and Texas Tech, followed by a road game at Iowa State on Nov. 24.

The Big 12 portion of the schedule will be as difficult as always, but K-State’s three nonconference games should be challenging, as well.

South Dakota is off to a 6-0 start this season and ranked seventh in the FCS top 25. Mississippi State is 5-2 and receiving votes in the national polls. UTSA is 4-2 with a road win over Baylor.

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

2018 Kansas State Football Schedule

Sept. 1 - South Dakota

Sept. 8 - Mississippi State

Sept. 15 - UTSA

Sept. 22 at West Virginia

Sept. 29 - Texas

Oct. 6 - at Baylor

Oct. 13 - Oklahoma State

Oct. 27 - at Oklahoma

Nov. 3 - at TCU

Nov. 10 - Kansas

Nov. 17 - Texas Tech

Nov. 24 - at Iowa State

