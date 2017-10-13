Kansas State will host Missouri State in charity basketball game

Kansas State and Missouri State will play an exhibition basketball game to raise money for hurricane relief on Oct. 21 at Bramlage Coliseum.
The NCAA approved a waiver for the charity game on Friday, according to K-State associate director of athletics communications Tom Gilbert.
Admission will be free, but donations are encouraged. All proceeds will be donated to Red Cross hurricane relief.
K-State plans to formally announce details for the game on Monday, including a start time. The Wildcats will select a time for the basketball game after they find out kickoff information for their football game against Oklahoma, which will be played on the same day at Snyder Family Stadium.
The Big 12 and its television partners will announce a start time for the K-State/Oklahoma game on Sunday.
College basketball teams are usually limited to two exhibition basketball games each preseason, but the NCAA granted K-State permission to play three this year. The Wildcats are scheduled to take on Fort Hays State on Oct. 29 and Emporia State on Nov. 3 before their season officially begins on Nov. 10.
K-State and Missouri State aren’t the first teams to request special permission to play an extra game for charity this month.
The Wildcats’ exhibition game with Missouri State will come one day before Kansas and Missouri play a high-profile exhibition game at Sprint Center in Kansas City.
K-State is coming off a 21-14 season in which it reached the NCAA Tournament. Missouri State, of the Missouri Valley Conference, went 17-16.

