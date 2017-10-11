Eternati Willock dismissed from K-State women's basketball team

Eternati Willock, a promising 6-foot-4 sophomore forward, is no longer a member of the Kansas State women’s basketball team. Coach Jeff Mittie announced Wednesday that she had been dismissed for continued violations of team rules.
“Eternati struggled with many things associated with being a student-athlete,” Mittie said in a statement released by K-State. “While there were glimpses of improvement in her behavior, overall her continued violations of team rules and standards has led to her dismissal. We wish her the best going forward.”
Mittie previously suspended Willock in April when she was arrested by Riley County Police and charged with criminal trespass and liquor purchase by a minor. Her bond was set at $800. She was re-instated over the summer and traveled with the team during its exhibition tour of Europe.
Last week, Mittie said Willock had taken positive steps on and off the court, and he looked forward to her contributions this season after she sat out two exhibition games and the season-opener.
That changed Wednesday.
Willock was a unanimous selection for the Big 12’s All-Freshman Team last season after averaging 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds.
