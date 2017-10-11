Green Bay Packer, former K-Stater Jordy Nelson adds to his family

Former K-State Wildcat and current Green Bay Packers wide receiver has welcomed a new child into his family.

He and his wife, Emily Nelson, officially adopted a San Antonio girl, Adda Jo, on Friday, Oct. 6. Adda Jo is the couple’s second adoption and third child.

“Among the many things I get to do as a judge, one of my favorite is presiding over adoptions,” Judge David A. Canales posted on Facebook shortly after the adoption. “Today I was blessed to have Emily and Jordy Nelson come before me to adopt little Adda Jo! This is a wonderful couple and a beautiful family. Congratulations to the Nelsons! They personify service and exemplify love.”

The adoption came two days before the Packers played the Cowboys in Arlington.