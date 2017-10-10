Kansas State University

Former K-State signee Darreyl Patterson once again commits to Wildcats

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

October 10, 2017 09:58 PM

Kansas State fans will recognize the latest member of the Wildcats’ 2018 recruiting class.

Darreyl Patterson, once a member of the 2015 recruiting class, announced Tuesday via Facebook that he once again plans to play football at K-State.

“I would like to officially announce that I’m a Kansas State Wildcat again,” Patterson wrote.

The former three-star high school recruit from Lawton, Okla. signed with the Wildcats two years ago, but he quickly left school and transferred to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M junior college.

Patterson was a standout running back and defensive back in high school, rushing for 2,071 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior. In junior college, he played defensive back and received interest from other schools, including Arkansas State, Louisiana-Monroe and Central Florida.

It’s rare for a college football player to get this kind of second chance at his original school, but Patterson seems eager to return to Manhattan.

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

