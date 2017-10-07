Kansas State University

Kansas State football summary for Oct. 7

October 07, 2017 10:21 PM

Texas 40

Kansas State 34, 2OT

Kansas State

3

14

7

3

7

0

34

Texas

0

21

3

3

7

6

40

First quarter

KSU: FG McCrane 54, 7:19

Second quarter

KSU: Schoen 82 pass from Ertz (McCrane kick), 14:01

TEX: Porter 1 run (Rowland kick), 9:33

KSU: Schoen 12 pass from Ertz (McCrane kick), 6:29

TEX: Warren 33 pass from Ehlinger (Rowland kick), 3:25

TEX: Porter 1 run (Rowland kick), 9:33

Third quarter

TEX: FG Rowland 34, 10:15

KSU: Delton 2 run (McCrane kick), 3:37

Fourth quarter

KSU: FG McCrane 33, 12:19

TEX: FG Rowland 34, 10:15

First overtime

TEX: Heard 25 pass from Ehlinger (Rowland kick), :00

KSU: Delton 8 run (McCrane kick), :00

Second overtime

TEX: Warren 2 run, :00

KSU

TEX

First downs

16

32

Rushes-yards

39-140

40-166

Passing

254

380

Comp-Att-Int

14-23-1

30-51-1

Return Yards

55

108

Punts-Avg.

5-43.6

3-48.0

Fumbles-Lost

0-0

2-0

Penalties-Yards

7-70

3-30

Time of Possession

28:13

31:47

RUSHING: Kansas State, Delton 12-79, Barnes 13-57, Silmon 3-4, Ertz 9-4, (Team) 2-(minus 4). Texas, Ehlinger 20-107, Carter 6-32, Warren 7-14, Porter 7-13.

PASSING: Kansas State, Ertz 12-18-1-224, Delton 2-5-0-30. Texas, Ehlinger 30-50-1-380, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING: Kansas State, Schoen 5-128, Heath 3-55, Zuber 3-19, Pringle 1-28, Dimel 1-13, Barnes 1-11. Texas, Hemphill-Mapps 12-121, C.Johnson 7-92, Humphrey 4-60, Heard 4-50, Leonard 2-24, Warren 1-33.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: Kansas State, McCrane 53. Texas, Rowland 27, Rowland 45.

