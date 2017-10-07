Kansas State football summary for Oct. 7

Texas 40
Kansas State 34, 2OT
Kansas State
3
14
7
3
7
0
—
34
Texas
0
21
3
3
7
6
—
40
First quarter
KSU: FG McCrane 54, 7:19
Second quarter
KSU: Schoen 82 pass from Ertz (McCrane kick), 14:01
TEX: Porter 1 run (Rowland kick), 9:33
KSU: Schoen 12 pass from Ertz (McCrane kick), 6:29
TEX: Warren 33 pass from Ehlinger (Rowland kick), 3:25
TEX: Porter 1 run (Rowland kick), 9:33
Third quarter
TEX: FG Rowland 34, 10:15
KSU: Delton 2 run (McCrane kick), 3:37
Fourth quarter
KSU: FG McCrane 33, 12:19
TEX: FG Rowland 34, 10:15
First overtime
TEX: Heard 25 pass from Ehlinger (Rowland kick), :00
KSU: Delton 8 run (McCrane kick), :00
Second overtime
TEX: Warren 2 run, :00
KSU
TEX
First downs
16
32
Rushes-yards
39-140
40-166
Passing
254
380
Comp-Att-Int
14-23-1
30-51-1
Return Yards
55
108
Punts-Avg.
5-43.6
3-48.0
Fumbles-Lost
0-0
2-0
Penalties-Yards
7-70
3-30
Time of Possession
28:13
31:47
RUSHING: Kansas State, Delton 12-79, Barnes 13-57, Silmon 3-4, Ertz 9-4, (Team) 2-(minus 4). Texas, Ehlinger 20-107, Carter 6-32, Warren 7-14, Porter 7-13.
PASSING: Kansas State, Ertz 12-18-1-224, Delton 2-5-0-30. Texas, Ehlinger 30-50-1-380, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING: Kansas State, Schoen 5-128, Heath 3-55, Zuber 3-19, Pringle 1-28, Dimel 1-13, Barnes 1-11. Texas, Hemphill-Mapps 12-121, C.Johnson 7-92, Humphrey 4-60, Heard 4-50, Leonard 2-24, Warren 1-33.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Kansas State, McCrane 53. Texas, Rowland 27, Rowland 45.
