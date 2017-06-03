Former K-State star Jordan Willis comes to defense of coach Bill Snyder

In the wake of the Corey Sutton situation, former K-State star Jordan Willis is publicly coming to the defense of coach Bill Snyder.

Willis, a Rockhurst High grad who was taken in the third round this year by the Cincinnati Bengals, released the following statement:

“There’s been a lot said over the past couple of days about Coach Bill Snyder. Personally, I enjoyed my time at K-State and considered playing for coach Snyder a privilege. I could not have asked for a better coach. The K-State program is not for everyone. It is a place for a grinder, a person who wants to work and improve each and every day, a player who relishes the grind and enjoys the process of being a student athlete. It’s not easy, and that’s why it takes a special person to succeed there. Nothing is given to you, and Coach Snyder’s program will weed out the weak, entitled, selfish student athletes. His program worked wonders for me and so many other former K-Staters. I’m proud to have played in his program for the last four years. I am forever a Wildcat and fully support Coach Snyder.”

EMAW. - Jordan Willis

Snyder drew criticism this week for his refusal to release Sutton from his scholarship. Snyder eventually relented in a joint statement with the athletic director this week.