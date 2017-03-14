PHOTOS: Kansas State beats Wake Forest in First Four

Kansas State's Isaiah Maurice, left, and Wake Forest's John Collins battle for a rebound in the first half Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.
Kansas State's Wesley Iwundu dunks as Wake Forest's Bryant Crawford looks on in the first half Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.
Kansas State's Barry Brown against Wake Forest in the first half of a First Four game Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.
Kansas State's Wesley Iwundu (25) dunks as Wake Forest's John Collins (20) looks on in the second half of a First Four game of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio. Kansas won 95-88. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning, right, meets with Bryant Crawford (13) by the bench in the second half of a First Four game of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Kansas State, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio. Kansas won 95-88. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
The Kansas State bench reacts in the second half of a First Four game of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Wake Forest, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio. Kansas won 95-88. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Wake Forest's John Collins, left, and Kansas State's D.J. Johnson (4) battle for a rebound in the second half of a First Four game of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio. Kansas won 95-88. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Wake Forest's John Collins (20) dunks on Kansas State's D.J. Johnson (4) in the second half of a First Four game of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio. Kansas won 95-88. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Kansas State's Wesley Iwundu (25) shoots against Wake Forest's John Collins (20) in the second half of a First Four game of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio. Kansas won 95-88. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Wake Forest's John Collins (20) shoots against Kansas State's Wesley Iwundu, left, and D.J. Johnson, right, in the first half of a First Four game of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Kansas State's Wesley Iwundu, left, pulls a rebound away from Wake Forest's John Collins (20) in the first half of a First Four game of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Wake Forest's Keyshawn Woods (1) looks to pass against Kansas State's D.J. Johnson (4), Xavier Sneed, second from left, and Carlbe Ervin II (1) in the first half of a First Four game of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber directs his players from the bench in the first half of a First Four game of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Wake Forest, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
