Wesley Iwundu motivated by NCAA start in Dayton

Kansas City Star sportswriters Vahe Gregorian, Kellis Robinett and Blair Kerkhoff preview Kansas State in the Big 12 semifinals and review Kansas’ Big 12 Tournament exit, and look ahead to the NCAA Tournament.
At almost 3 years old, Beckett Willie is already a die-hard Kansas State Wildcats fan, just like his dad, Travis Kurtz. Kurtz, now an Olathe firefighter, was the university mascot, Willie the Wildcat, from 2008 to 2010 and recalls the days as some of his best at K-State.
Bruce Weber said he would be "disappointed with our league" if his Kansas State team doesn't get in the NCAA Tournament given how strong the Big 12 is. His comments came after the Wildcats beat Baylor 70-64 on Thursday.
Reporters Blair Kerkhoff and Kellis Robinett recapped the Big 12 tournament quarterfinal wins of Iowa State and TCU and previewed the night session games during a Facebook Live broadcast from the Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Blair Kerkhoff, Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore discuss the suspension of KU's Josh Jackson, some dark horse teams and players to watch during a Facebook Live broadcast on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at The Kansas City Star Press Pavilion.